Angels 13, Tigers 0
Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro catches a fly ball hit by the Los Angeles Angels' David Fletcher in the second inning of a 13-0 Tigers loss Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Detroit. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Angels starter Luke Bard delivers a pitch against the Tigers in the first inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers pitcher Ryan Carpenter delivers in the second inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
The Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits an RBI single in the first inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
The Angels' Tommy La Stella hits a two-run home run in the second inning. He had two home runs on the day. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
The Angels' Albert Pujols tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run in the third inning, driving in his 2,000th career run. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
The Angels' Albert Pujols rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning. It was his 2,000th career RBI. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
The Angels' Albert Pujols celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
    Detroit — The Tigers could've FedEx'd their bats to Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

    They didn't seem to have much use for them Thursday afternoon.

    Buoyed by Albert Pujols' home run and 2,000th career RBI, the Los Angeles Angels stomped the Tigers, 13-0, to take the series finale at Comerica Park. Brad Ausmus' Angels took two of three in his return to Detroit.

    Detroit managed just five hits, and just three after the first inning, in being shut out for the fourth time in 2019.

    Tigers spot starter Ryan Carpenter (0-1) was pretty rough from the get-go, allowing two runs in the first — the first on an RBI single by Shohei Ohtani, his first hit of the season.

    BOX SCORE: Angels 13, Tigers 0

    The Angels added three more in the second inning, in which they fell a triple shy of the cycle. Tommy La Stella's home run, his first of two on the game, was the big blow.

    Pujols' blast in the third, making him officially the third member of the 2,000 RBI club and unofficially the fifth, made it 6-0, and fans — the announced crowd was just 16,404 — started heading for the exits, already, despite what ended up a pleasant afternoon after the game was delayed nearly an hour by rain.

    Carpenter at least gave the Tigers five innings, though he allowed six runs on eight hits. The bullpen didn't do much better, Zac Reininger's struggles continuing (three runs on four hits, two home runs), along with Eduardo Jimenez (three earned runs) and Reed Garrett (one run, home run).

    The Angels combined for five home runs, with Kole Calhoun and Justin Bour hitting the others.

    The 13 runs are the second-most allowed in a game this season by the Tigers, who gave up 15 to the Royals earlier in the month.

    Miguel Cabrera had a first-inning single to move up into a tie for 64th on the all-time hit list with former Tiger Rusty Staub, at 2,716. Niko Goodrum followed with a first-inning double, but they were stranded. That was the Tigers' only serious threat, and the only time they still seemed competitive in the game.

    The Angels went with the opener to start the game, with Luke Bard working only the first, then Felix Pena (2-1) tossing seven dazzling innings, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out seven.

    The Tigers now have been outscored by 42 runs, the third-worst run differential in all of baseball, making their not-awful 16-18 record seem more like a house of cards that's about to crumble to the slightest gust.

    And a storm might just be brewing for the Tigers, who play four games in Minnesota against the scorching first-place Twins — including a doubleheader Saturday that will test their starting-pitching depth — and following that is three games at home against the AL West-leading Houston Astros.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

