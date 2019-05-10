Minnesota's Mitch Garver high-fives third base coach Tony Diaz after his two-run home run during the fourth inning on Friday. (Photo: Stacy Bengs, AP)

Minneapolis — It didn’t look good on paper right from the get-go.

The Tigers, trying to patch together their rotation and bullpen after a 13-0 loss to the Angels ahead of playing four games in three days against one of the most potent offensive teams in the American League, screamed mismatch.

It didn’t look any better on the field, either.

The Twins slugged a pair of home runs off Tigers starter Tyson Ross and rode the strong pitching of Jake Odorizzi to a 6-0 win Friday at Target Field. The Tigers haven't scored in 18 straight innings.

Odorizzi gave up a double to Christin Stewart with one out in the first inning. Then he proceeded to mow down 20 straight hitters through the seventh inning. In keeping with a season-long trend, it was Odorizzi's elevated fastball that gave the Tigers most trouble.

Of Odorizzi's 95 pitches, 50 were four-seam fastballs between 91 and 94 mph, and the majority of those were in the upper register. The Tigers whiffed on five of them, took eight for called strikes and fouled off 17. Only 10 were put in play, nine for outs.

Twins reliever Matt Magill ran the hitless streak to 23 with a clean eighth. Grayson Greiner ended the drought with a leadoff single off Fernando Romero in the ninth.

Compounding the club’s woes, Niko Goodrum left the game with a leg injury after being involved in a collision with Twins' Marwin Gonzalez at first base in the sixth inning.

Gonzalez hit a ground ball that caromed off Ross. Ross recovered it, but made a high, off-balance throw to first. Goodrum leaped for the ball, but his right leg inadvertently clipped Gonzalez’s head. Goodrum left the field limping. Gonzalez also came out of the game.

The initial report on Goodrum was a right patellar bruise. Gonzalez had a facial contusion.

Ross, who lasted just 1.1 innings and allowed five runs in his last start, cruised through the first two innings on 16 pitches. But things began to unravel in a hurry in the third.

He walked three and gave up a two-run double to Jorge Polanco. Goodrum actually helped bail him out without further damage.

With the bases loaded and one out, Goodrum fielded a hard-hit ground ball from Eddie Rosario. He stepped on first, negating a force play anywhere else, and threw a strike to the plate. Greiner made a quick tag on Max Kepler to complete the reverse double play.

But the Twins, who came in with the highest slugging percentage (.495) in the American League and third most home runs (64), kept slugging. Mitch Garver hit a two-run home run (410 feet) in the fourth and Kepler launched a solo shot in the fifth.

Tigers pitchers walked seven Twins hitters. Ross walked four and hit one. Victor Alcantara, who relieved Ross in the sixth, walked two, including Polanco with the bases loaded to plate the Twins’ sixth run.

