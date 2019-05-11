Minneapolis — If you were told one Tigers hitter accounted for 868 feet of home runs in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, who would you guess it was?

Miguel Cabrera? Nick Castellanos? Christin Stewart? Big John Hicks?

Try Ronny Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, the Tigers' home run leader this season, hit a pair of second-deck shots Saturday and had the Tigers in a position to win the opener of this make-up doubleheader.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 5, Twins 3

But it was a line drive home run in the top of the ninth inning by Hicks that did the trick in the Tigers 5-3 win over the Twins.

Hicks had hit two rocket shots that were caught earlier in the game —exit velocity off the bat of 101 and 96 mph. But his 92-mph liner off Trevor Hildenberger just cleared the wall in left.

The Tigers added an insurance run on a double by Gordon Beckham and an RBI single by Stewart.

The Twins had tied the game in the bottom of the eighth on a massive home run to right field by C.J. Cron off reliever Joe Jimenez.

Shane Greene gave up a one-out single to Jorge Polanco that hit off the first base bag in the ninth, but he dispatched Nelson Cruz and Eddie Rosario to secure his 14th save.

Rodriguez hit a 454-foot shot to left-center in the second inning and a 414-footer down the line in left in the fourth, both off Twins starter Michael Pineda.

It was his fourth and fifth home runs of the season, in 66 plate appearances. He hit five home runs in 206 plate appearances in his debut season last year.

Brandon Dixon hit a solo home run off Pineda, as well.

It was another wild ride for Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull. He only allowed four hits, one a solo home run by Jason Castro on his career-high 111th and last pitch of the day in the sixth.

But he walked four, hit another and threw a wild pitch, all in 5.2 innings.

He was also indirectly responsible for getting manager Ron Gardenhire ejected in the third inning. Turnbull had loaded the bases with a pair of walks, a couple of them on borderline pitches that home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt called balls.

Gardenhire came out of the dugout and delivered a very animated argument. It was his second ejection of the season, the 79th of his career. It was also the sixth time he was broomed by Wendelstedt.

With two outs in the sixth inning, Turnbull appeared to hit Castro with a pitch. He was sent to first base, but acting manager Steve Liddle challenged and got the play overturned —foul ball. Two pitches later, Castro sent Turnbull’s 2-2 cutter into the right field seats, making it a 3-2 game.

That lead lasted until the bottom of the eighth.

Blaine Hardy, in his first outing since going on the injured list April 23, got three straight outs and Buck Farmer retired Nelson Cruz to end the seventh.

Jimenez, with one out, got two quick strikes on Cron. Then he left a 95-mph fastball over the heart of the plate and Cron hit it 422 feet. Jimenez has allowed four hits over his last seven innings of work, three of them home runs.

Those homers cost him two blown saves and a walk-off loss.

