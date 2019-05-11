Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones misjudges a hop on a ball hit by Minnesota Twins' C.J. Cron and the ball goes by him during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) (Photo: Craig Lassig, AP)

Minneapolis — They don’t always end up as Hollywood scripts.

Tigers left-handed pitching prospect Gregory Soto is going to have better days, but his big-league debut was a bit of a mess.

Called up from Double-A Erie to fill the 26th roster spot for the second game of the doubleheader Saturday night, Soto was hit and hit hard as the Twins earned a split with a 7-3 win. The Tigers had won the opener 5-3.

The Twins banged out nine hits and scored seven runs off Soto in four-plus innings. They hit seven balls with an exit velocity of over 100 mph, including a screaming three-run home run by C.J. Cron that ended Soto’s night in the fifth.

That ball left his bat at 115 mph and got to the seats in left field in 3.5 seconds.

Cron had four hits and was a triple shy of a cycle. Eddie Rosario also had three hits.

The Tigers would’ve preferred not to jump Soto two organizational rungs to make a spot start against one of the best offensive teams in the American League.

But the pool of starting pitchers has been shrunk considerably. Not only are Michael Fulmer (out for the year), Matt Moore (out for the year) and Jordan Zimmermann on the injured list, but at Triple-A, both Kyle Funkhouser and Beau Burrows have battled through injuries.

Ryan Carpenter has already been plucked from the Mud Hens rotation and is the Tigers fifth starter. Lefty Matt Hall was probably the only other option to make the spot start Saturday.

Soto did have his moments, though. After Cron doubled to lead off the third, he got six straight outs, four of them on ground balls off his power sinker (93-96 mph). But it took him 30 pitches to get through his first inning and he was at 72 after three.

Of his 88 pitches, he got just three swings and misses.

Lefty Nick Ramirez, a 29-year-old converted first baseman, also made his big-league debut. He allowed six hits over four innings, but the only damage was a solo home run by Marwin Gonzalez. He struck out five.

His best pitch, as advertised, was a change-up. He threw it 26 times and got nine swings and misses. Only four were put in play, including the home run by Gonzalez.

Jeimer Candelario, who had been in a 0-for-21 skid with nine strikeouts and had been held out of the first game, lined a two-run home run to right field in the second inning. It was his second homer of the year.

The Tigers scored again in the third on a double by Christin Stewart and a single by Brandon Dixon, who replaced Miguel Cabrera, who was ejected in the first inning.

Cabrera, the designated hitter, grounded out in his only at-bat, and there was one borderline strike call that went against him. He was chirping from the dugout at home plate umpire Chad Whitson as the Twins batted in the bottom of the first. Whitson gave him a little rope, then threw him out.

Manager Ron Gardenhire was ejected in the third inning for the first game.

