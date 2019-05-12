Minneapolis – A five-run lead going into the bottom of the seventh typically feels more secure than it did here Sunday.

The Twins' high-octane offense made a bid to erase it one inning, but the Tigers were able to hang on for a 5-3 win and a split of this four-game series.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning. (Photo: Jim Mone, AP)

Tigers starter Daniel Norris cruised through six innings, limiting the Twins to four singles and a walk. It was the first time he’s completed six innings in an outing since June 22, 2017. And he came into the seventh with a 5-0 lead and got the first batter out on one pitch.

Easy-peezy, right?

Anything but.

Norris gave up a home run to Ehire Adrianza and a ringing double to Jake Cave. His day was over, but the drama was just beginning.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 5, Twins 3

Right-hander Victor Alcantara took over and gave up an RBI single to Byron Buxton and then a double to Willians Astudillo, before getting Jorge Polanco to pop up for the second out.

The wheels started turning then. With left-handed hitting Eddie Rosario announced as a pinch-hitter for Nelson Cruz (who had a left wrist injury), Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire countered with lefty Daniel Stumpf.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli brought Rosario back and sent up right-handed hitting Mitch Garver. Stumpf walked him to load the bases. He also walked Marwin Gonzalez to force in a run and make it 5-3.

With the bases still loaded, Gardenhire called on Buck Farmer to face the hot-hitting C.J. Cron. Farmer was unfazed. He struck him out swinging at a 96-mph fastball.

It ended up being a double victory for the Tigers. They got out of the inning with a lead and the Twins lost two of their best hitters – Cruz and Rosario.

There was more drama in the bottom of the eighth. Joe Jimenez walked Ehire Adrianza and with two outs gave up a double to Buxton. But with runners at second and third, Jimenez got Astudillo to pop out to shortstop Ronny Rodriguez.

Closer Shane Greene set down Jorge Polanco and Garver to open the bottom of the ninth, but Gonzalez singled. But Greene got Cron to fly out to earn his league-leading 15th save.

The Tigers build the lead with the home run ball – which is gradually, grudgingly returning to their offense.

Nick Castellanos hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Brandon Dixon hit a solo shot (his second in two days) in the second.

The Tigers managed just 13 home runs through the first 23 games and 857 plate appearances. In the last 14 games and 482 plate appearances, they’ve hit 18.

They are still about 30 bombs behind the big-boppers (Mariners, Astros and Twins) but the Tigers will take any progression to the mean they can get.

Castellanos had three his on the day, coming up a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. His last hit, a single in the sixth, nailed Twins starter Martin Perez in the left foot and knocked him from the game.

Dixon also doubled and scored in a two-run seventh inning. Miguel Cabrera had two hits, a walk and knocked in a run.

Norris’ final line was 6.1 innings, two runs and six hits with five strikeouts. He kept the Twins off-balance with a smart blend of his five pitches. The key, though, was his four-seam fastball, which he threw 41 times with a velocity range of 88-93 mph.

