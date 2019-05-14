Former Detroit Tigers outfielder and designated hitter Willie Horton. (Photo: Courtesy Brendan Donley)

Detroit City Council has renamed the intersection of West Canfield Avenue and the John C. Lodge Service Drive in honor of Tigers great Willie Horton.

Council members passed the resolution during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Horton played 18 years in the major leagues, 15 of those in Detroit where he was a four-time All-Star.

The Detroit native hit 284 home runs with 1,163 RBIs and batted .273 during his major league career, which also included stops in Seattle, Oakland, Texas, Cleveland and Toronto.

Horton is perhaps best known for his pinpoint throw from left field, which nailed Cardinals baserunner Lou Brock at home in Game 5 of the 1968 World Series as well as his urging calm during the height of civil unrest in 1967 from on top of a car while still dressed in his Tigers uniform.