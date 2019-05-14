Astros 11, Tigers 4
Detroit Tigers pitcher Ryan Carpenter works in the first inning during a game against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, in Detroit, May 14, 2019.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Ryan Carpenter works in the first inning during a game against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, in Detroit, May 14, 2019.
Tigers pitcher Ryan Carpenter walks to the mound while Astros' Carlos Correa rounds the bases on his three-run home run in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Ryan Carpenter walks to the mound while Astros' Carlos Correa rounds the bases on his three-run home run in the first inning.
Astros' Aldemys Diaz celebrates with Carlos Correa after Correa's three-run home run in the first inning.
Astros' Aldemys Diaz celebrates with Carlos Correa after Correa's three-run home run in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Ryan Carpenter works in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Ryan Carpenter works in the first inning.
Astros pitcher Wade Miley works in the first inning.
Astros pitcher Wade Miley works in the first inning.
Astros pitcher Justin Verlander jokes around and hugs teammate Jose Altuve in the first inning. Altuve is currently out with a hamstring strain.
Astros pitcher Justin Verlander jokes around and hugs teammate Jose Altuve in the first inning. Altuve is currently out with a hamstring strain.
Astros' Michael Brantley hits a single with two RBIs in the second inning.
Astros' Michael Brantley drives in two runs with a single in the second inning.
Tigers' Josh Harrison strikes out on a foul tip in the fourth inning.
Tigers' Josh Harrison strikes out on a foul tip in the fourth inning.
Tigers' Gordon Beckham after he strikes out swinging in the fourth inning.
Tigers' Gordon Beckham after he strikes out swinging in the fourth inning.
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works in the fifth inning.
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works in the fifth inning.
Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones chases the ball after it bounced off the wall on an inside the park home run by Astros' George Springer in the fifth inning.
Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones chases the ball after it bounced off the wall on an inside the park home run by Astros' George Springer in the fifth inning.
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning.
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning.
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez points skyward after he hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning.
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez points skyward after he hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning.
Tigers pitcher Daniel Stumpf works in the seventh inning.
Tigers pitcher Daniel Stumpf works in the seventh inning.
Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner talks with Daniel Stumpf at the start of the seventh inning.
Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner talks with Daniel Stumpf at the start of the seventh inning.
Astros' George Springer scoots away from ball four from Tigers' Daniel Stumpf in the seventh inning.
Astros' George Springer scoots away from ball four from Tigers' Daniel Stumpf in the seventh inning.
Tigers' Niko Goodrum grounds out in the seventh inning.
Tigers' Niko Goodrum grounds out in the seventh inning.
Tigers' Brandon Dixon strikes out swinging in the seventh inning.
Tigers' Brandon Dixon strikes out swinging in the seventh inning.
Tigers pitcher Victor Alcantara works in the ninth inning.
Tigers pitcher Victor Alcantara works in the ninth inning.
Tigers hitting coach Lloyd McClendon talks with Grayson Greiner before Greiner bats in the ninth inning.
Tigers hitting coach Lloyd McClendon talks with Grayson Greiner before Greiner bats in the ninth inning.
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez tosses a ball to a fan after the loss.
Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez tosses a ball to a fan after the loss.
    Detroit — Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire insists he's not protecting left-handed hitting Christin Stewart. The rookie left fielder was given the night off Tuesday with Astros starting lefty Wade Miley.

    "I don't think I have to protect him," Gardenhire said. "I've seen him get after left-handers just like he does right-handers. If he's up there with a bat, he's dangerous."

    The reality is, between his stint on the injured list and the fact the Tigers haven't faced many left-handed starters, nobody really knows yet how well he can or will hit lefties.

    He's 0-for-5 against them this season and was 2 for 10 in his September call-up last year. 

    "He's played a lot of games here lately and if I'm going to give him a break, today would be the day against a left-handed pitcher," Gardenhire said. "Not that he can't hit them. I think he can hit anything. But if you're going to give him a night off, it's going to be against a lefty."

    Zimmermann, Ross updates

    Tyson Ross, who is on the injured list with ulnar neuritis, was expected to leave the team Tuesday to be examined by two different doctors. One was Dr. Robert Thompson in St. Louis, who performed thoracic outlet surgery on Ross in 2016.

    "He's getting checked out and we'll find out what's going on," Gardenhire said. "He's seeing two different doctors in two different parts of the country to get their opinions and try to figure out the best way to alleviate the pressure."

    Jordan Zimmermann, who is out with an ulnar strain, did cardio work Tuesday but did not throw. He is still feeling discomfort when he throws, even lightly .

    "I'm just going by what the trainers tell me, but it's not going to be two weeks," Gardenhire said. "He's the only one who will be able to tell us when he's feeling good, when he's comfortable letting it fly."

    Gardenhire guessed that it could be another two or three weeks before he'll be able to test the arm off a mound.

    "It's a slow process," he said. "You can't really push it if there's still pain. Once he gets off the mound and starts throwing off the mound lightly, then we'll know a little more. But it's going to take time."

    Astros at Tigers

    First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Comerica Park, Detroit

    TV/radio: FSD/97.1 FM

    Scouting report

    RHP Justin Verlander (6-1, 2.51), Astros: Just keeps steamrolling along. Here’s where he ranks in the American League: first in WHIP (0.82), tied for second in wins (six), second in WAR (1.9), third in strikeouts (68), fourth in ERA (2.51). This will be his second start at Comerica in an Astros uniform.

    LHP Gregory Soto (0-1, 15.75) Tigers: Soto was called back up after the game Tuesday. He gave up seven runs on nine hits in his big-league debut against the Twins Saturday. He will be working on short rest and will be backed up by long reliever Nick Ramirez.

    chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @cmccosky

