CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, Tony Paul and Chris McCosky discuss the Tigers at the quarter pole of the season. The Detroit News

Detroit — Among the many Tigers struggling mightily at the plate these days, third baseman Jeimer Candelario figured to have one of the longest leashes.

So much for that idea.

Candelario was demoted to Triple-A Toledo late Wednesday night, and on Thursday he was replaced on the roster by Dawel Lugo.

Dawel Lugo was tied for fifth in the International League in hits for Triple-A Toledo before he was called up to the Tigers. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Manager Ron Gardenhire wasted little time throwing Lugo into the fray; he was batting seventh and playing third in Thursday's opener of the four-game series against the Oakland A's at Comerica Park.

"We’re bringing him up here to play," said Gardenhire, "not to sit."

Lugo, 24, who bats right-handed, was hot at Toledo, where he slashed .341/.393/.861 with two home runs, eight doubles and 14 RBIs in 32 games. That OPS of .861 is a whopping 159 points above his average for his minor-league career.

Lugo, tied for fifth in hits in the International League with 43, was acquired by the Tigers in the July 2017 trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for J.D. Martinez.

He had a stint in Detroit last season and in 101 plate appearances, had one home run and eight RBIs. He will be the primary third baseman moving forward, at least until Candelario figures things out. Gordon Beckham also can play third base.

Candelario, regarded not long ago as the third baseman of the future, has been mired in a nasty slump that goes back well into last season. Candelario, 25, has an OPS of .573 through 38 games, and he hasn't hit better than .226 in a single month since May 2018.

In other news, slugger Miguel Cabrera was back in the lineup Thursday after missing Wednesday's game with knee soreness. He was batting fourth.

Also, shortstop Jordy Mercer (right quad strain) is getting "close" to going out on a rehab assignment, Gardenhire said.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984