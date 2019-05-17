Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos (9) watches as the two-run home run by Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha clears the wall during the fifth inning on Friday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Detroit — It took a little longer than it did on Thursday, but the result was the same.

Another game went quickly off the rails, as the Oakland Athletics scored five times in the fifth and sixth innings to beat the Tigers, 7-2, Friday at Comerica Park.

They’ve now been outscored 48-11 and are 0-5 on this homestand.

Tigers starter Daniel Norris was zipping along through four innings. He allowed a run in the fourth on a couple of softly-struck singles and a fielder’s choice ground out that the Tigers just missed turning into an inning-ending, run-saving double play.

But, in the fifth, Norris walked Jurickson Profar to start the inning. Mark Canha followed with a two-run home run to right.

In the last five games, Tigers pitchers had walked or hit 21 batters at that point. Sixteen of them scored.

The ugliness happened in the sixth, though. Khris Davis singled with one out and Matt Olson followed with a base hit to center. JaCoby Jones, for the second time this week, overran the ball and it rolled all the way to the warning track in center — a two-base error.

Chad Pinder followed with a 437-foot, two-run home run to the shrubbery in center — and just that fast, Norris’ night was over.

The Tigers' offense didn’t have enough weaponry to fight their way back into the game.

Athletics starter Frankie Montas, with two-seam and four-seam fastballs ringing between 95-98 mph on the radar gun, had a lot to do with that. He put down the first 12 Tigers hitters before Miguel Cabrera led off the fifth inning with a double.

Montas had struck him out with a 97-mph heater in the second inning. This time Cabrera was able pull a 95-mph fastball into the corner in left. Josh Harrison, who had struck out on three upper-90s heaters in the second, got on top of a 96-mph heater and drove it into the same corner — RBI double.

Cabrera ended up costing Montas the first complete game of his career, too. With two outs in the ninth, Cabrera rapped another double, this one to right center, scoring Gordon Beckham.

It was Cabrera's 1,721th career hit, tying him with Lou Gehrig for 63rd on the all-time hit list.

Montas, who deftly mixed a slider and splitter with his fastball, dispatched 11 straight hitters until Beckham led off the ninth with a single.

Montas struck out 10 in 8.2 innings.

