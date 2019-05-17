CLOSE

Bob Wojnowski, Tony Paul and Chris McCosky discuss the Tigers at the quarter pole of the season. The Detroit News

Detroit – When Matthew and Ashley Boyd opened Kingdom Home in Uganda, it initially provided housing, refuge and hope for 36 children who were victims or at risk of being victims of the child sex trade.

Today, nearly a year later, the number of children in their care has grown to 90 and the Boyds, through their Kingdom Home non-profit organization, are trying to raise funds to build at least two more houses.

“The need is there,” said Boyd, the Tigers ace who will pitch against the Athletics on Saturday. “But the focus is, those who don’t have a family now do. They have brothers and sisters and house mothers and house fathers and they are living as children should.

“It’s really exciting to know that through the help of everybody who has linked arms with Kingdom Home from all over the world, these children can do whatever they want because they grew up in a safe place.”

The organization has scouted land and locations in Uganda where they can build more houses. Already a well and a farm have been donated.

“The piece of land we are looking at can hold up to six houses,” said Ashley Boyd, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child and handles most of the day-to-day operation of Kingdom Home. “And each home can hold 30 to 50 children.

Tigers' Matthew Boyd and wife answer a calling in Uganda
Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd gives advice to a young batter in Uganda during a two-week visit last November. He and his wife Ashley established a nonprofit to support children in Uganda rescued from tragic situations.
The Boyds established Kingdom Home last year to support a woman in Uganda named Dorothy Stella Alue who had rescued 36 girls from a variety of situations ranging from sex slavery to forced marriages to abandonment. Dorothy had a home, but needed support.
The Boyds started with $100,000 of their own money to start Kingdom Home. Now they're expanding, holding fundraisers to sponsor two more homes for children.
Kingdom Home provides some of the basic life necessities most of us take for granted: food, clothing, shelter, security.
Ashley Boyd graduated from Oregon State with a degree in political science and a passion for social justice. Before starting Kingdom Home, she’d worked for another organization, Remember Nhu, involved in combating child sex slavery in underdeveloped countries.
Children in a Uganda village smile during the Boyds' visit.
“I don’t know what I expected to see, but the coolest thing was going there and seeing children as they should normally be,” Boyd said.
Ashley Boyd walks with children in Uganda. “It’s such a beautiful place and the people are just the most generous and kind and gracious people you’ll ever meet in your whole life,” she said.
The Boyds got some lessons in singing and dancing from the children.
“(The children) have a family now, with the other girls in the home and with Dorothy,” Matt said. “That’s their family, and it’s pretty special.”
The Boyds are continuing to solicit sponsors to cover the individual children’s month-to-month needs. It costs $120 per month to fully sponsor a child, and all of the children in Dorothy’s home are at least partially covered.
Kingdom Home is in the process of adding two nearby homes under its financial roof – one with 16 boys, another housing 42 girls.
The Boyds' next funding goal – another $100,000 – will go toward building the first of what they expect will be a handful of homes on property that’ll also include some self-sustaining farmland.
Some of Matt's teammates have plunked down six-figure donations and helped spread the word. “It’s been so incredible to see the outpouring of support,” Ashley said. “And we’re really just getting started.”
    “From the get-go, we had a vision of being able to build more houses and help more children. We just didn’t expect it to happen this fast. God just provided abundantly.”

    They have already raised $100,000 toward the land and the additional houses. They need to raise another $150,000 to make it happen. And toward that end, the Boyds, with the help of Big League Impact, are holding their second fundraiser, this one at 6:30 p.m. Monday at TopGolf in Auburn Hills.

    “Tickets are still available and it’s open to the public,” Matthew Boyd said. “Just about the whole team is showing up. People will have the opportunity to compete against and hit golf balls with the Tigers. There will be a big-leaguer at every bay.

    “There’s awesome prizes and awesome silent auction gifts. And it all goes toward a great cause – working to end the child sex trade through prevention.”

    Boyd said Niko Goodrum, Nick Castellanos, Brandon Dixon and Buck Farmer are the long-ball threats, but, in terms of throwing darts at the green, don’t sleep on Blaine Hardy.

    “I can't even put into words how much help we’ve gotten from our teammates,” Boyd said. “It’s just so special. There are five guys on the team who have fully sponsored a child and there’s also been guys who have anonymously donated and really helped get us toward our goals of buying land and building these homes.

    “It’s really cool how they’ve gotten behind it and how they have a heart for this issue, as well.”

    The Boyds hosted a similar fundraiser in Tampa in March and raised $40,000 and sponsorships for 20 children.

    For tickets and sponsorship packages visit bigleagueimpact.org/events/topgolf-detroit, or to make a donation, go to kingdomhome.org.

    “Everything people give goes toward the home and the children,” Ashley said. “The issue of sex trafficking can seem daunting, and it is. But people don’t realize, anyone can make a difference.”

    Twitter @cmccosky

