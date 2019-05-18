Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) walks off the mound as Oakland's Chad Pinder rounds the bases after a solo home run during the seventh inning. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Detroit — The margins are so small these days for the Tigers.

Matthew Boyd, who is now the ace of the staff, pitched another solid game, solid enough certainly to stop the Tigers losing streak. But solid isn’t going to cut it, not with the offense sputtering the way it has on this homestand.

The Oakland Athletics hit a pair of home runs off Boyd and handed the Tigers a sixth straight home loss — 4-1.

The A’s have now beaten the Tigers 15 straight times, 10 straight at Comerica Park.

Boyd went 6 1/3 innings and struck out eight. Of his 101 pitches, there might be only one he’d want back, because it cost him two of the four runs he allowed. It was a 1-2 slider he threw to No. 9 hitter Nick Hundley with a man on in the third inning.

It wasn’t that bad a pitch, but it was up just enough for Hundley to get the barrel of his bat to it. He drove it to the opposite field, barely clearing the right-field wall for his first home run of the season.

The other home run he allowed came in the sixth, and it was on an even better pitch. He threw an 0-1 curveball to Chad Pinder that was down and actually below the strike zone. But Pinder went down and golfed it 435 feet into the visitors’ bullpen in left-center field.

With the way the Tigers’ offense has been grinding, though, even a three-run deficit starts to feel insurmountable. Even against a right-handed pitcher who spent the first month of the season in Triple-A and was making his second start of the season.

A's right-hander Daniel Mengden, with his bizarre, old-timey wind-up, didn’t give up a hit until Dawel Lugo’s single with two outs in the third.

Ronny Rodriguez doubled and scored the Tigers run in the fourth. He had at that point 26 hits this season, 18 of them for extra bases. He went to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch.

Mengden, using a six-pitch mix but relying mostly on his low-90s fastball and slider, kept the clamps on the Tigers for seven innings. The Tigers managed just three hits. The average exit velocity on balls put in play was 90 mph — not a lot of hard contact.

The Tigers did get a second runner to third base in the eighth against reliever Lou Trivino. JaCoby Jones topped one between home and first and Trivino threw the ball away.

Jones ended up on second and would eventually get to third on a wild pitch, but no farther. Trevino retired Josh Harrison, Dawel Lugo and Nick Castellanos.

Miguel Cabrera notched hit No. 2,722 and passed Lou Gehrig on the all-time hit list. He's at 63 and will pass Roberto Alomar (2,724) soon.

