Detroit – It became a race against Mother Nature.

With a rain storm fast approaching the downtown area Sunday afternoon, the Tigers and Athletics were locked in a 3-3 tie heading into the final three innings. What would arrive first, a go-ahead run or the rain?

Answer: The go-ahead run.

The Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum heads to third for a triple during the first inning.

And, as has happened the last seven games, the final go-ahead run was scored against the Tigers.

Stephen Piscotty slapped a two-out, two-run double into the gap in right-center field in the seventh inning to put the A’s up 5-3.

The storm hit as Tigers second baseman Josh Harrison stepped into the box in the bottom of the seventh. The tarp was called for immediately, at 3:29 p.m., though it took another seven minutes before it started to come down hard.

At that point, it was not an official game. Because the A's took the lead in the top of the seventh, the Tigers have to get their three outs in the bottom of the inning.

If the game ends up being suspended, it would be completed before one of the games the Tigers play at Oakland in September. Which would put a couple of sad Tigers streaks on hold for now -- their current losing streak holds at six, and their losing streak against the A's holds at 15, one shy of the franchise record.

The Tigers lost 16 straight to the Twins in 2002-03.

Ron Gardenhire, who managed those Twins teams 17 years ago, maneuvered through the sixth inning like it could be the last, using three pitchers.

Buck Farmer, who did a Houdini act to escape the fifth inning, got the first out in the sixth. Gardenhire brought in left-hander Daniel Stumpf to get the left-handed hitting Matt Olson, which he did.

But the next two hitters ripped singles and Gardenhire made a bold move, bringing in right-hander Zac Reininger, knowing the A’s would counter with dangerous switch-hitter Robbie Grossman.

Reininger, who came in with an ERA of 9.53, fell behind in the count, 2-1. But he got a swing and miss with a darting slider to even it up, then, on a 3-2 pitch, got Grossman to ground out to first with another slider.

It didn’t go as well for Reininger in the seventh, however. With one out, he walked Matt Chapman and gave up a single to Chad Pinder. But it looked like he would get out of it after he got Khris Davis to fly out to right.

But Piscotty jumped a first-pitch slider and drove it into the gap.

The inning ended with a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch in right field by Nick Castellanos.

Then the rains came.

Much earlier, when the sun was out and the temperature was 76 degrees, the Tigers held a lead in a baseball game for the first time in a week.

It happened in the first inning at the expense of their former teammate, A’s right-hander Mike Fiers. Niko Goodrum, who had missed the two previous games with the flu, tripled into the right-field corner and scored on a sacrifice fly by Dawel Lugo.

Castellanos then walked, advanced to third on a single by Miguel Cabrera and scored on a passed ball.

Bam. For the first time since the previous Sunday in Minnesota, the Tigers were ahead.

It lasted just one inning.

Against Tigers starter Gregory Soto, who didn’t allow a hit through the first two innings, the A’s scored three times in the third.

Marcus Semien tripled home a run and scored on a sacrifice fly by Pinder. Piscotty singled in the third run.

Soto lasted four innings, pulled after he allowed three warning-track fly outs in the fourth inning. Two of those blasts traveled more than 400 feet.

The Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the third inning. Castellanos hit a first-pitch, 89-mph fastball from Fiers on a line. It just cleared the left-field fence for his fourth homer of the season.

