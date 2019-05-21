Former Tiger and current Marlin Curtis Granderson singles in the first inning. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — The small crowds, the increasing impatience of the fan base, it’s not been lost on Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire

But he knows there’s only one remedy for both. Play better and win more.

“It’s frustrating losing, more frustrating inside this clubhouse than you can possibly imagine,” he said. “Guys want to win. We know we’ve been struggling. We know our fans aren’t happy. But if we put all our emphasis on making our fans happy, we’re forgetting about what’s really important.

“And that is, once we get happy in this clubhouse by winning a few ballgames, I think the fans will go right along with it. But we have to show it out on the field.”

You’d think the 13-win Miami Marlins would provide a happy pill for the Tigers. Well, they did, but the Tigers didn't take it.

After gifting the Tigers two runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the score, the Marlins scored a run in the top of the 11th to claim a 5-4 win and extend their winning streak to four.

It is their longest winning streak since August of 2017. It also extends the Tigers losing streak to seven — all at Comerica Park.

Reliever Joe Jimenez got the first two outs in the 11th before Miguel Rojas' infield single. Then he got two quick strikes on No. 9 hitter Chad Wallach. But Jimenez and bench coach Steve Liddle, who took over for Gardenhire after he was ejected in the ninth, started paying extra attention to holding Rojas at first.

He threw over a couple of times, even pitched out once. Taking the focus off Wallach proved fatal. He slammed a fastball to the wall in left-center, scoring Rojas from first with the go-ahead run.

The Tigers had made 14 straight outs and entered the bottom of the ninth down 4-2. And they were facing Marlins closer Sergio Romo. You might remember, it was Romo who closed out the final game of the 2012 World Series at Comerica Park, igniting the Giants' World Series championship celebration.

But the Marlins gave the Tigers a couple of extra outs. Niko Goodrum reached on an infield single when Romo missed the bag covering first. Then with one out, second baseman Starlin Castro, attempting to get a force out at second, dropped a throw from third baseman Brian Anderson.

That put runners on first and second for Miguel Cabrera. It was Cabrera who struck out against Romo to end the 2012 World Series. This time, Cabrera singled Goodrum home to make it 4-3.

Ronny Rodriguez then lofted a fly ball to deep left field. Harold Ramirez dropped the ball, but it was ruled after video review that he dropped it on the exchange to his throwing hand.

Gardenhire was ejected by umpire Fieldin Culbreth for arguing the decision.

Still, Castellanos scored on the sacrifice fly and the game was tied.

It was all Marlins for eight innings.

Coming off a weekend sweep of the New York Mets, they came out swinging against starter Spencer Turnbull. Of the first 14 batters Turnbull faced, seven of them hit balls with an exit velocity off the bat better than 100 mph.

Included in that barrage was an RBI double by Chad Wallach and a solo home run by Harold Ramirez, the first of his career. Former Tiger Curtis Granderson singled (104 mph) and scored in the first inning.

All seven of those rockets were hit off Turnbull’s fastball. The average exit velocity on all balls put in play against him was 94 mph. And yet, he was able to get through five innings and keep the Tigers in contention.

Lefty Nick Ramirez pitched three strong innings in relief of Turnbull. His one mistake, though, ended up leaving the yard. He left a change-up over the heart of the plate to Anderson, who lined it over the left-field fence.

The Tigers didn’t do much against Marlins starter Caleb Smith — three hits in five innings. But one of those hits was a two-strike, opposite-field home run by JaCoby Jones in the third inning. He stayed back on a change-up and hit it over the right-field wall.

In the fourth inning, Castellanos did something few hitters have done against Smith — he whacked his change-up into the left-field corner for a double. Coming into the game, hitters were striking out 40% of the time against that pitch and hitting just .148.

Castellanos scored on line single to left by Miguel Cabrera.

With his two hits and two RBIs, Cabrera continues to climb up the all-time list in both categories. It was RBIs No. 1,652 tand 1,653, passing Tony Perez for 28th place in major league history. And it was hits No. 2,724 and 2,725, passing Roberto Alomar for 62nd place.

They didn’t do much against Smith; and they didn’t do anything against the Marlins bullpen.

Austin Brice (five outs), Wei-Yin Chen (one out) and Tayron Guerrero (three outs) retired nine straight. Going back to the fourth, 14 straight Tigers were set down.

For the game, the Tigers were punched out 17 times.

