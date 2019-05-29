Tigers pitcher Daniel Stumpf has been told by Major League Baseball to stop participating in national anthem standoffs. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Baltimore — Remember that time Tigers reliever Daniel Stumpf and Miami pitcher Sandy Alcantara squared off in an epic post-national anthem standoff?

That was fun.

But it’s not going to happen anymore. At least not with Stumpf. Stumpf, who nearly got ejected for his efforts last week Wednesday when it happened, was essentially told to cease and desist by Major League Baseball.

“I mean, I get it,” Stumpf said. “But I’m not going to do it every day. Once somebody does it, it’s not like you are going to sit there and do it every day.”

Stumpf and Alcantara sat out in front of their respective dugouts long after the anthem ended and the honor guard left the field. In fact, starting pitcher Daniel Norris was already throwing his final warm-up pitches when umpiring crew chief Fieldin Culbreth nudged Alcantara into the dugout.

Stumpf held his ground, even as umpire Paul Nauert threatened to eject him.

The next night, though, Stumpf was the first one off the line after the anthem.

“I did nothing to be disrespectful,” he said. “I know there is a lot of scrutiny behind stuff going on with the anthem, but what I said when I was told something — the anthem was over. I did nothing to be disrespectful.”

The post-anthem standoffs started in college baseball and got a bit out of hand at the minor-league level. Umpires were instructed to start ejecting players if they didn’t leave the field in a timely manner after the anthem was over.

