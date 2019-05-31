Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera sits in the dugout after exiting Friday's 8-2 win in Atlanta. (Photo: John Bazemore, AP)

Atlanta — The ice packs have been on Miguel Cabrera's knees after games for the last week or longer, but Friday night, the pain finally won out.

Cabrera had to come out of the game in the sixth inning of Friday's 8-2 win over the Braves, his right knee swollen and ailing too much to continue.

“All I know is, we came in and Lloyd (McClendon, hitting coach) said Miggy needs to get out of the game, his knee hurts,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He can’t push off right now.”

Cabrera, who was 2-for-21 since he homered against the Mets in New York last Friday, will have an MRI on the knee Saturday morning.

“Yeah, I was feeling it at the plate the last three games,” Cabrera said. “I don’t use my legs too much so we’ve got to take a look at it…It’s hard because I want to be on the field, I want to hit and play defense and help the team win.

“But, we have to get it checked out and see how it feels tomorrow.”

