Tigers 8, Braves 2
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos, left, celebrates with Niko Goodrum (28) after they scored on Castellanos 's two-run home run in the fifth inning.
Detroit Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos, left, celebrates with Niko Goodrum (28) after they scored on Castellanos 's two-run home run in the fifth inning in Friday's 8-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Atlanta Braves' Nick Markakis (22) is out at first base by Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) after hitting a ground ball in the first inning Friday, May 31, 2019, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves' Nick Markakis (22) is out at first base by Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) after hitting a ground ball in the first inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo-home run in the first inning.
Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the first inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works in the first inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull works in the first inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum rounds the bases after hitting a solo-home run in the third inning.
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. steals second base in the third inning.
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. steals second base in the third inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. , bottom, steals second base as Detroit Tigers second baseman Brandon Dixon (12) handles the tag in the third inning.
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. ,bottom, steals second base as Detroit Tigers second baseman Brandon Dixon (12) applies the tag in the third inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum drives in a run with a base hit in the fifth inning.
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum drives in a run with a base hit in the fifth inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera sits in the dugout before being replaced in the lineup during the seventh inning.
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera sits in the dugout before being replaced in the lineup during the seventh inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo-home run as Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, back left, looks on during the eighth inning.
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run as Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, back left, looks on during the eighth inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Gordon Beckham (29) and Niko Goodrum (28) react after the final out in the ninth inning.
Detroit Tigers' Gordon Beckham, right, and Niko Goodrum celebrate Friday's 8-2 win and the team's third straight victory. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Atlanta — The ice packs have been on Miguel Cabrera's knees after games for the last week or longer, but Friday night, the pain finally won out.

    Cabrera had to come out of the game in the sixth inning of Friday's 8-2 win over the Braves, his right knee swollen and ailing too much to continue.

    “All I know is, we came in and Lloyd (McClendon, hitting coach) said Miggy needs to get out of the game, his knee hurts,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He can’t push off right now.”

    Cabrera, who was 2-for-21 since he homered against the Mets in New York last Friday, will have an MRI on the knee Saturday morning.

    “Yeah, I was feeling it at the plate the last three games,” Cabrera said. “I don’t use my legs too much so we’ve got to take a look at it…It’s hard because I want to be on the field, I want to hit and play defense and help the team win.

    “But, we have to get it checked out and see how it feels tomorrow.”

    cmccosky@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @cmccosky

    MORE TIGERS CONTENT

    Top of MLB Draft is hitter-heavy, but Tigers keeping options open at No. 5

    Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann scheduled to start rehab in Lakeland on Wednesday

    Tigers on pace for worst attendance since 1996; June tickets start at $9

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE