LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Atlanta — There were a lot of very happy folks wearing Niko Goodrum jerseys outside the Tigers clubhouse Friday night.

And there's one very happy young man who had just peeled off the authentic Niko Goodrum jersey inside the clubhouse, too.

"It's really good," said Goodrum, who threw himself one heck of a homecoming party at SunTrust Park. "I haven't played in front of the majority of them since I was in high school. To be able to go out there and perform, I'm sure they had a good time."

Goodrum, who grew up in nearby Fayetteville, Ga., had more than 25 friends and family members on hand to watch him bang out a career-high five hits, including two long home runs, to lead the Tigers to a third straight win, an 8-2 romp over the Atlanta Braves.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 8, Braves 2

Which, by the way, was the team Goodrum grew up rooting for.

"That was one of those great nights," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. "Kind of how you'd write it — the kid comes back home and has a night like that. It's very special. 

"He'll never forget it, I guarantee it. Nor will his family, which is probably more important."

Goodrum, who had a rough month, hitting just .189 with 31 strikeouts, knocked in three runs and scored four times.

"I've been battling for a little bit," he said. "I just didn't stop working. Just trying to improve every day. Things finally went my way tonight." 

More: Miguel Cabrera leaves win with swollen right knee; MRI scheduled

More: Tigers' Zimmermann scheduled to start rehab in Lakeland on Wednesday

Goodrum's first home run, in the third inning off Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz, would have made Hank Aaron proud. The ball traveled 419 feet, hitting off the Coors Light building beyond the lower deck grandstands in right-center field.

NEWSLETTERS
Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox
We're sorry, but something went wrong
Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300.
Delivery:
Thank you! You're almost signed up for
Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration.
More newsletters

His second homer, and sixth of the year, went in the same spot (though not quite as far) in the eighth inning.

"Offensively and defensively, Niko was superhuman here in his hometown," Gardenhire said. "Good for him."

In between those two bombs, Goodrum singled home JaCoby Jones, who had tripled, in the fifth inning, and then scored ahead of Nick Castellanos, who launched a breaking ball from Foltynewicz 415 feet into the seats in left field.

Goodrum also doubled and scored on an RBI single by Brandon Dixon in the seventh.

"We had a lot of good performances tonight," Gardenhire said. "It was good win."

Tigers 8, Braves 2
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos, left, celebrates with Niko Goodrum (28) after they scored on Castellanos 's two-run home run in the fifth inning.
Detroit Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos, left, celebrates with Niko Goodrum (28) after they scored on Castellanos 's two-run home run in the fifth inning in Friday's 8-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Atlanta Braves' Nick Markakis (22) is out at first base by Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) after hitting a ground ball in the first inning Friday, May 31, 2019, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves' Nick Markakis (22) is out at first base by Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) after hitting a ground ball in the first inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo-home run in the first inning.
Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the first inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works in the first inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull works in the first inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum rounds the bases after hitting a solo-home run in the third inning.
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. steals second base in the third inning.
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. steals second base in the third inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. , bottom, steals second base as Detroit Tigers second baseman Brandon Dixon (12) handles the tag in the third inning.
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. ,bottom, steals second base as Detroit Tigers second baseman Brandon Dixon (12) applies the tag in the third inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum drives in a run with a base hit in the fifth inning.
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum drives in a run with a base hit in the fifth inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera sits in the dugout before being replaced in the lineup during the seventh inning.
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera sits in the dugout before being replaced in the lineup during the seventh inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo-home run as Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, back left, looks on during the eighth inning.
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run as Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, back left, looks on during the eighth inning. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Gordon Beckham (29) and Niko Goodrum (28) react after the final out in the ninth inning.
Detroit Tigers' Gordon Beckham, right, and Niko Goodrum celebrate Friday's 8-2 win and the team's third straight victory. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Catcher Grayson Greiner started the party with a solo home run in the second inning.

    Spencer Turnbull, just back off bereavement leave after attending the funeral of his grandfather in Birmingham, Ala., was happy for all the run support. But he wouldn’t need most of it on this night.

    The Tigers’ right-hander was a picture of efficiency, using just 73 pitches to get through six innings. He allowed three singles and just one run to that point — and he contributed more to that run than the Braves hitters.

    Ronald Acuna Jr. singled and easily stole second base in the third. The Braves seemed to have something figured out about Turnbull’s move to first base. In the first inning, Freddie Freeman stole second base standing up — that’s how big his jump was.

    Acuna slid into second and advanced to third when Greiner’s throw went into center field. He scored on a groundout by Dansby Swanson.

    Turnbull solved the base stealing problem, though. He didn’t allow another baserunner for the next three innings, dispatching 11 straight Braves hitters, while the Tigers built a 7-1 lead.

    "I never feel like there's a cushion," Gardenhire said. "That team over there is a really good baseball team with a lot of good hitters."

    More: Top of MLB Draft is hitter-heavy, but Tigers keeping options open at No. 5

    More: Tigers on pace for worst attendance since 1996; June tickets start at $9

    Drama ensued.

    After the Tigers had a long, seven-batter at-bat in the top of the seventh, Turnbull wasn’t quite as sharp. He gave up singles to Josh Donaldson and Nick Markakis. Gardenhire came for him after he walked Austin Riley to load the bases.

    Enter another Georgian, Buck Farmer, who turned in his second straight clutch performance.

    The first batter he faced, Brian McCann, hit a fly ball to shallow right field. Donaldson aggressively scored on the play. Castellanos’ throw from right seemed to be tailing up the line and it was cut off.

    Ozzie Albies then hit a liner back at Farmer. He knocked the ball down, but slipped as he tried to retrieve it — infield hit, bases reloaded with one out.

    "If I don't touch it, it's a double play," Farmer shrugged. "But, just slap it down and go ahead and try to pitch out of a bases-loaded jam again."

    Which he did.

    Tigers trainer Matt Rankin and Gardenhire came out to check on Farmer, who seemed to wrench his back on the play. Farmer, though, stayed in and induced an inning-ending double play from pinch-hitter Charlie Culberson.

    "That was huge," Gardenhire said. "That was a big pitch right there."

    It turned out to be the Braves last gasp.

    cmccosky@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @cmccosky

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE