Detroit — The Tigers, on pace for their worst season-attendance figure in more than 20 years, say they have sold more than 10,000 tickets in the early hours of a three-day flash sale that continues until a minute before midnight Sunday.

The Tigers announced this week they will offer tickets to June games for as low as $9 in the upper bowl, and as low as $14 in the lower bowl.

More importantly to fans, those tickets are being sold no added-on fees.

The Tigers play 15 games in June, against the Rays, Twins, Indians, Rangers and Nationals.

Through 26 home games this season, the Tigers are averaging 16,700 fans a game, the fifth-worst figure in Major League Baseball.

Sure, some of that is attributed to the poor weather, but most is the byproduct of a team that's well into a total rebuild, and has very few players on the major-league roster the fan base can get behind.

The Tigers are on pace to average 1,352,700 fans this season, which would be the worst since 1996, when they drew 1,168,610 at Tiger Stadium. Yes, they drew even more during the historically awful 2003 season, when the 119-loss Tigers set the American League record for most defeats.

The Tigers figure to start drawing a bit better once the weather gets better, school lets out and the opponents improve.

The Tigers' three-day sale continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, and the ballclub announced Saturday that it's made additional sections part of the sale.

Tickets can be purchased at tigers.com/summer.

The Tigers, who consistently pushed or topped 3 million fans a season during their postseason-heavy heyday of 2006-14, only have drawn more than 20,000 three times in 2019, including "sold-out" Opening Day and two other games that barely topped 20,000.

The June sale covers several promo-heavy games, including the celebration of the 1984 World Series-champion Tigers on June 29, as well as multiple giveaways, including a carry-on bag, a cooler, and a 1984 Sparky Anderson Bobblehead.

