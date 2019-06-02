Kirk Gibson took Sunday off from the Tigers' Fox Sports Detroit telecast. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Fox Sports Detroit analyst Kirk Gibson will miss Sunday's series finale between the Tigers and Atlanta Braves.

FSD officials say Gibson "was not feeling well," and traveled back to Detroit.

Gibson, 62, who is waging a very public battle with Parkinson's Disease, was at the tail end of a nine-game, 10-day road trip. The trip through New York, Baltimore and Atlanta was his longest consecutive stretch of work days this season.

Former Tigers closer Todd Jones, who lives in Atlanta, was tapped to fill in for Gibson for Sunday's telecast, working alongside play-by-play man Matt Shepard. Jones was spotted in the stands earlier in the series, wearing a "313" t-shirt.

Todd Jones will fill in for Gibby on the FSD broadcast today Gibby was feeling ill and went home. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) June 2, 2019

Jones, 51, has previously done some pregame and postgame work for FSD. He had a 16-year major-league career that included two stints with Detroit, from 1997-2001 and 2006-08. He is the franchise's all-time leader with 235 saves.

Gibson is not scheduled to call another Tigers game until June 14, as he'll be busy over the next week with the Major League Baseball Draft. He also is a special assistant to Tigers general manager Al Avila.

Jack Morris returns to the booth when the Tigers come home to play the Rays.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984