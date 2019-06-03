The Detroit Tigers take another important step in their rebuild Monday night as the MLB Draft gets underway at 7 p.m. Follow the picks, news and developments on the draft with live updates by Matt Schoch of The Detroit News.
MLB DRAFT
When: 7 p.m. Monday (Rounds 1 and 2); 1 p.m. Tuesday (Rounds 3-10); noon Wednesday (Rounds 11-40)
TV: MLB Network on Monday
Stream: MLB.com
Tigers: They have the No. 5 pick in the first round and the No. 47 pick in the second round.
