Third baseman Nick Quintana was the Tigers' second-round pick Monday. (Photo: University of Arizona)

Detroit — When you think of the prototypical power-hitting third baseman, you don't think under 6 feet, and certainly not under 200 pounds.

But here is Nick Quintana, the long-haired, guitar-playing, paint-obsessed, all-around cool kid out of the University of Arizona who treats the top buttons on his jersey as decoration more than anything particularly functional.

The Tigers made it two position players in two picks when they nabbed Quintana in the second round late Monday night, with the 47th pick in the Major League Baseball Draft.

"We've seen him since high school ... quite a bit over the years and we got comfortable with him," said Scott Pleis, the Tigers' director of amateur scouting. "We like his swing, we like his power, we like his defense, and so we feel pretty comfortable.

"It's always good to find a bat, especially a bat with power and you can also play a position on the infield. It's a big deal.

"It's always nice."

Quintana, 21, originally from Las Vegas, had a monster junior season for Arizona, with 15 home runs and 77 RBIs in 56 games. He batted .342 with a 1.088 OPS, and Quintana also scored 56 runs.

In the Tigers' eyes, that more than made up for a rather ho-hum run through the 2018 Cape Cod League.

He bats right-handed and, of course, given he's a third baseman, throws right, too.

It wasn't long ago that the Tigers felt down right giddy about their future at third base, when they had a young power-hitter named Nick Castellanos. But the former third baseman of the future now is their right fielder of not-for-very-long. Then it was Jeimer Candelario who was projected as their heir apparent. But that plan has gone off the rails as Candelario wallows at Triple A and Dawel Lugo, not the surest-handed defender, mans the position at the major-league level.

Given he's a college pick, Quintana could be on the fast track, not that the Tigers ever will put that much heat on a kid who was just drafted.

"The big part of these players, every one of these players that get into pro ball, it's not over when you get drafted," Pleis said. "It's just a start.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

"They all need to get better to be the big-leaguers they need to be."

Quintana is a two-time first-time All-PAC 12 performer, whose older brother, Zach, a right-handed pitcher, was a third-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2012.

In high school, Quintana was Nevada's Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior, and was a three-time all-state selection. He was the local paper's male athlete of the year.

The MLB Draft continues Tuesday with rounds three through 10, and then Wednesday with rounds 11 through 40.

Here's an up-to-the-minute look at all the Tigers selections:

Tigers' 2019 draft picks

1st round: Riley Greene,18, OF, Hagerty High School (Fla.), 6-2/195, L/L

2nd round: Nick Quintana, 21, 3B, University of Arizona, 5-10/187, R/R

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984