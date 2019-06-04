Tommy Henry was drafted in the second round Monday. (Photo: Michigan athletics)

It was a night of celebration for the Michigan baseball team.

Just moments after they completed their 17-6 demolition of Creighton late Monday night — securing the program's first Super Regional appearance since 2007 and putting the Wolverines just two victories from the College World Series — there still was much more hooting and hollering to do.

Michigan pitchers Tommy Henry and Karl Kauffmann both were selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft, Henry going 74th overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Kauffmann three picks later to the Colorado Rockies.

"Did Henry go yet?" Michigan coach Erik Bakich wanted to know right after hopping on the phone with the Detroit News late Monday night, barely 15 or 20 minutes after the regional championship in Corvallis, Ore. "What about Kauffmann?"

Henry, a lefty from Portage Northern, and Kauffmann, a righty from Birmingham Brother Rice, are the first two local players to go in this year's draft, which continues with eight more rounds Tuesday, and then the final 30 rounds Wednesday.

They both were mobbed by teammates, still in uniform, as the selections popped up on cell phones. It was quite the contrast from the quietness of Sunday night's postgame scene following a meltdown in a first win-and-move-on game against Creighton.

Henry and Kauffmann become the first pair of Michigan teammates to be taken in the first two rounds of the same draft since 1985, when the Cincinnati Reds took a future Hall-of-Famer named Barry Larkin with the fourth overall pick and the Los Angeles Dodgers selected Mike Watters in the second round.

They are the 27th and 28th players drafted in Bakich's seven years at Michigan.

Henry and Kauffmann each have nine wins on the season, with Henry posting a 3.61 ERA and 11 strikeouts — second-most in program history, and the season continues this weekened at UCLA. In three seasons, he has racked up 227 strikeouts in 212.1 innings. In a Feb. 22 win over The Citadel struck out 13 in a complete-game shutout.

Henry pitched brilliantly in Sunday's regional game against Creighton, before the bullpen let it slip away with a disastrous ninth inning.

Meanwhile, Kauffmann has 181 strikeouts, 16 wins and a 2.76 ERA in his career at Michigan, which includes 30 starts and 14 relief appearances. Opponents have batted just .220 against him. This season, he has struck out 93, and he earned the win in the regional opener against Creighton.

MEET THE TIGERS' DRAFT PICKS

Here's an up-to-the-minute look at the local players taken in this year's draft:

2019 local draft picks

2nd round (Diamondbacks): Tommy Henry, 21, LHP, University of Michigan (Portage Northern), 6-3/205, L/L

2nd round (Rockies): Karl Kauffmann, 21, RHP, University of Michigan (Birmingham Brother Rice), 6-2/200, R/R

