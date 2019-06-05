Detroit — That's a whole lot of video games and fishing poles.

Riley Greene, the Tigers' first-round draft pick out of suburban Orlando, Fla., has agreed to a contract just two days after he was selected No. 5 overall in the Major League Baseball Draft, the team announced.

Riley Greene (Photo: Mike Janes, Associated Press)

It's one of the quickest early round contract agreements in recent memory for the Tigers.

Greene's high-school coach Matt Cleveland told The Detroit News that Greene signed for approximately the slot assignment, which is valued at more than $6.1 million.

"It's a great program, there are really good people over there," Greene, an avid fan of Fortnite as well as bass fishing, told The News earlier in the week, speaking of the Tigers. "I'm just excited to get going."

Greene, 18, will skip his college commitment to the University of Florida, where he committed when he was just a freshman in high school.

Greene long has been a Tigers target, since he was just 15, because of that left-handed power, which during his senior season at Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Fla., produced eight home runs, 27 RBIs, 11 doubles and three triples. He plays the outfield, and he prefers center field, but he might be more slotted toward the corners in the future.

Greene also starred for USA Baseball's 18U nation team at the Pan-Am Championships, batting .424 with three homers and 20 RBIs.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder celebrated draft night at home with nearly 200 friends and family, and had a Tigers hat at the ready when they took him.

Greene will at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, for a formal introduction to the press.

"I'm very excited to play for the Tigers," Greene said.

Get to know ...

RILEY GREENE, OF

Age: 18 (Sept. 28, 2000)

Bats/throw: Left/left

Hometown: Oviedo, Fla.

High school: Hagerty High School

Senior stats: Batted .422 with eight home runs, 27 RBIs, 11 doubles, three triples, 37 runs and 13 stolen bases (out of 13 opportunities)

