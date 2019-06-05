In photos: Meet the Tigers' top 10 draft picks
The Tigers went heavy on position players in the early part of the 2019 Major League Draft, starting with high-school center fielder Riley Greene. Scroll through the photos to see the Tigers' first 10 picks of 2019.
The Tigers went heavy on position players in the early part of the 2019 Major League Draft, starting with high-school center fielder Riley Greene. Scroll through the photos to see the Tigers' first 10 picks of 2019.
Riley Greene during the Under Armour All-American Game presented by Baseball Factory on July 20, 2018 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Riley Greene is an outfielder from Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Florida committed to Florida. (Mike Janes/Four Seam Images via AP)
First round, No. 5 overall: Riley Greene, CF, Hagerty High School, Oviedo, Fla. He's 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, and bats and throws left-handed.
Second round, No. 47 overall: Nick Quintana, 3B, University of Arizona. He's 5-foot-10, 187 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed.
Second round, No. 47 overall: Nick Quintana, 3B, University of Arizona. He's 5-foot-10, 187 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed.
Third round, No. 83 overall: Andre Lipcius, 3B, University of Tennessee. He's 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed
Third round, No. 83 overall: Andre Lipcius, 3B, University of Tennessee. He's 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed
Fourth round, No. 112 overall: Ryan Kreidler, SS, UCLA. He's 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed.
Fourth round, No. 112 overall: Ryan Kreidler, SS, UCLA. He's 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed.
Fifth round, No. 142 overall: Bryant Packard, LF, East Carolina University. He's 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and bats left-handed and throws right-handed.
Fifth round, No. 142 overall: Bryant Packard, LF, East Carolina University. He's 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and bats left-handed and throws right-handed.
Sixth round, 172 overall: Cooper Johnson, C, Ole Miss. He's 6-foot-0, 215 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed.
Sixth round, 172 overall: Cooper Johnson, C, Ole Miss. He's 6-foot-0, 215 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed.
Seventh round, No. 202 overall: Zack Hess, RHP, LSU. He's 6-foot-6, 219 pounds.
Seventh round, No. 202 overall: Zack Hess, RHP, LSU. He's 6-foot-6, 219 pounds.
Eighth round, No. 232 overall: Jack Kenley, SS, University of Arkansas. He's 6-foot-0, 185 pounds, and bats left-handed and throws right-handed.
Eighth round, No. 232 overall: Jack Kenley, SS, University of Arkansas. He's 6-foot-0, 185 pounds, and bats left-handed and throws right-handed.
Ninth round, No. 262 overall: Austin Bergner, RHP, University of North Carolina. He's 6-foot-4, 200 pounds.
Ninth round, No. 262 overall: Austin Bergner, RHP, University of North Carolina. He's 6-foot-4, 200 pounds.
Tenth round, No. 292 overall: Jake Holton, 1B, Creighton University. He's 6-foot-0, 210 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed.
Tenth round, No. 292 overall: Jake Holton, 1B, Creighton University. He's 6-foot-0, 210 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed.
    Detroit — That's a whole lot of video games and fishing poles.

    Riley Greene, the Tigers' first-round draft pick out of suburban Orlando, Fla., has agreed to a contract just two days after he was selected No. 5 overall in the Major League Baseball Draft, the team announced.

    It's one of the quickest early round contract agreements in recent memory for the Tigers.

    Greene's high-school coach Matt Cleveland told The Detroit News that Greene signed for approximately the slot assignment, which is valued at more than $6.1 million.

    "It's a great program, there are really good people over there," Greene, an avid fan of Fortnite as well as bass fishing, told The News earlier in the week, speaking of the Tigers. "I'm just excited to get going."

    Greene, 18, will skip his college commitment to the University of Florida, where he committed when he was just a freshman in high school.

    Greene long has been a Tigers target, since he was just 15, because of that left-handed power, which during his senior season at Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Fla., produced eight home runs, 27 RBIs, 11 doubles and three triples. He plays the outfield, and he prefers center field, but he might be more slotted toward the corners in the future.

    Greene also starred for USA Baseball's 18U nation team at the Pan-Am Championships, batting .424 with three homers and 20 RBIs.

    The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder celebrated draft night at home with nearly 200 friends and family, and had a Tigers hat at the ready when they took him.

    Greene will at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, for a formal introduction to the press.

    "I'm very excited to play for the Tigers," Greene said.

    Get to know ...

    RILEY GREENE, OF

    Age: 18 (Sept. 28, 2000)

    Bats/throw: Left/left

    Hometown: Oviedo, Fla.

    High school: Hagerty High School

    Senior stats: Batted .422 with eight home runs, 27 RBIs, 11 doubles, three triples, 37 runs and 13 stolen bases (out of 13 opportunities)

