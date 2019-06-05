In photos: Meet the Tigers' top 10 draft picks
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Tigers went heavy on position players in the early part of the 2019 Major League Draft, starting with high-school center fielder Riley Greene. Scroll through the photos to see the Tigers' first 10 picks of 2019.
The Tigers went heavy on position players in the early part of the 2019 Major League Draft, starting with high-school center fielder Riley Greene. Scroll through the photos to see the Tigers' first 10 picks of 2019. Courtesy of Riley Greene
Fullscreen
Riley Greene during the Under Armour All-American Game presented by Baseball Factory on July 20, 2018 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Riley Greene is an outfielder from Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Florida committed to Florida. (Mike Janes/Four Seam Images via AP)
First round, No. 5 overall: Riley Greene, CF, Hagerty High School, Oviedo, Fla. He's 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, and bats and throws left-handed. Mike Janes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Second round, No. 47 overall: Nick Quintana, 3B, University of Arizona. He's 5-foot-10, 187 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed.
Second round, No. 47 overall: Nick Quintana, 3B, University of Arizona. He's 5-foot-10, 187 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed. University of Arizona
Fullscreen
Third round, No. 83 overall: Andre Lipcius, 3B, University of Tennessee. He's 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed
Third round, No. 83 overall: Andre Lipcius, 3B, University of Tennessee. He's 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed Maury Neipris, Tennessee athletics
Fullscreen
Fourth round, No. 112 overall: Ryan Kreidler, SS, UCLA. He's 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed.
Fourth round, No. 112 overall: Ryan Kreidler, SS, UCLA. He's 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed. UCLA
Fullscreen
Fifth round, No. 142 overall: Bryant Packard, LF, East Carolina University. He's 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and bats left-handed and throws right-handed.
Fifth round, No. 142 overall: Bryant Packard, LF, East Carolina University. He's 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and bats left-handed and throws right-handed. East Carolina
Fullscreen
Sixth round, 172 overall: Cooper Johnson, C, Ole Miss. He's 6-foot-0, 215 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed.
Sixth round, 172 overall: Cooper Johnson, C, Ole Miss. He's 6-foot-0, 215 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed. Josh McCoy, Ole Miss athletics
Fullscreen
Seventh round, No. 202 overall: Zack Hess, RHP, LSU. He's 6-foot-6, 219 pounds.
Seventh round, No. 202 overall: Zack Hess, RHP, LSU. He's 6-foot-6, 219 pounds. MG Miller, LSU athletics
Fullscreen
Eighth round, No. 232 overall: Jack Kenley, SS, University of Arkansas. He's 6-foot-0, 185 pounds, and bats left-handed and throws right-handed.
Eighth round, No. 232 overall: Jack Kenley, SS, University of Arkansas. He's 6-foot-0, 185 pounds, and bats left-handed and throws right-handed. Gunnar Rathbun, Arkansas athletics
Fullscreen
Ninth round, No. 262 overall: Austin Bergner, RHP, University of North Carolina. He's 6-foot-4, 200 pounds.
Ninth round, No. 262 overall: Austin Bergner, RHP, University of North Carolina. He's 6-foot-4, 200 pounds. Rebecca Lawson, UNC athletics
Fullscreen
Tenth round, No. 292 overall: Jake Holton, 1B, Creighton University. He's 6-foot-0, 210 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed.
Tenth round, No. 292 overall: Jake Holton, 1B, Creighton University. He's 6-foot-0, 210 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed. Creighton athletics
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — First-round draft pick Riley Greene has signed his contract and is ready to be a Tiger, and second-rounder Nick Quintana's about to that point, too.

    But for six of the Tigers' top 10 picks in the Major League Baseball Draft, they have other things on their mind.

    In short, more games — in this weekend's NCAA Tournament Super Regionals.

    "For right now, it's completely focused on East Carolina," said Bryant Packard, a junior left fielder whose college team is about to play Louisville for a spot in the College World Series. "I'm blessed to have to have the Tigers draft me, but there's now way I could look ahead and not be able to stay in the present moment.

    "My heart's with the Pirates. They deserve it.

    "It would be selfish to look ahead."

    The Tigers' fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth draft picks are playing in the Super Regionals, including UCLA shortstop Ryan Kreidler (against Michigan), Packard, Ole Miss catcher Cooper Johnson, LSU pitcher Zack Hess, Arkansas shortstop Jack Kenley and North Carolina pitcher Austin Bergner.

    Once those teams' runs end, then they'll start negotiating, as Greene has (he signed), and as have Quintana (he's about to sign) and third-round pick Andre Lipcius, a third baseman out of Tennessee (he's also about to sign).

    "You know, it's just kind of relieving, I guess," Johnson said of being drafted Tuesday. "I'm glad it's all over so I can just start focusing on playing. We're still playing."

    Play us a song

    Quintana, the Tigers' second round-pick out of Arizona, loves to play his acoustic guitar, and he tries to bring it with him wherever he goes.

    NEWSLETTERS
    Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox
    We're sorry, but something went wrong
    Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300.
    Delivery:
    Thank you! You're almost signed up for
    Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration.
    More newsletters

    Might he bring it to pro ball with Detroit?

    "I might buy a new one!" he said, with a chuckle of a kid who's about to sign a professional contract worth more than $1.5 million.

    "It's not that I'm great, but it's something I love to do," Quintana said. "Whenever I get a chance when I'm at home, I'll play and try to learn new stuff.

    "It's something to clear my head and relax and take a breather."

    Quintana said his go-to song is "Where Did You Sleep Last Night." It's a Leadbelly song, but Quintana prefers Nirvana's cover.

    Around the horn

    In the 29th round Wednesday, the Tigers drafted Elliott Cary, a center fielder out of Oklahoma City University. He is the son of Chuck Cary, a left-handed pitcher who played for the Tigers from 1985-86, with a 3.42 ERA in 38 appearances.

    ... The Tigers went very heavy on experience, with 38 of their last 39 selections being college players. They also only drafted one player with a strong local connection, Michigan third baseman Jimmy Kerr in the 33rd round.

    ... Tigers third-round pick Lipcius, a third baseman out of Tennessee, has a twin, Luc. Andre is a nuclear-engineering major, and Luc an aerospace-engineering major. So who's smarter? "Oh, he is," Andre conceded.

    ... Many ignore the later rounds of the MLB Draft, but there often are some great finds. Take J.D. Martinez, the former Tigers slugger taken 611th in 2009. He still wears the numbers "6-1-1" on his batting gloves.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE