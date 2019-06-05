Christin Stewart pops out in the first inning. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — It was an inconsistent outing for Spencer Turnbull and a mostly forgettable night all the way around for the Tigers.

Turnbull's stuff was electric — a biting slider, lively four-seam fastball and a darting two-seamer. But he struggled to corral all the movement. And in a match-up against Charlie Morton, one of the stingiest right-handers in baseball, his margin for error was paper thin.

As it turned out, two rough stretches ended up being fatal as the Tampa Bay Rays evened the series, beating the Tigers 4-0 on a rainy night at Comerica Park. It was the seventh time the Tigers have been shut out this season.

Turnbull induced 10 ground ball outs and struck out four — an indication of how tough he was. But he was continuously behind in the count and that caught up to him in two ways — his pitch count swelled (he needed 92 pitches to get through five innings) and he had to make too many pitches in hitter’s counts.

BOX SCORE: Rays 4, Tigers 0

Turnbull’s first spot of bother was a three-pitch stretch in the third inning. Austin Meadows, older brother of Tigers prospect Parker Meadows, hit a ball to the cutout in right-center field. He ended up turning a triple into a little-league home run when the relay throw from second baseman Harold Castro bounced past third baseman Dawel Lugo.

Yandy Diaz hit the next pitch off the wall in right, a long single. The next pitch after that, Turnbull plunked Brandon Lowe.

He regrouped from that, striking out Avisail Garcia and getting Willy Adames to ground out with the bases loaded.

But after a clean fourth inning, Turnbull put himself back in the soup in the fifth.

With two outs and Diaz at first, he fell behind Garcia 3-0 and then threw a curveball on 3-1. Garcia was all over it, hitting it into the gap for an RBI double. Garcia would score on a single by Ji-Man Choi.

That was an embarrassment of run support for Morton.

With seven efficient, shutout innings, he ran his personal win streak to 10 games dating to last August, and he’s unbeaten in 13 starts this season (7-0).

While Turnbull needed 92 pitches to get 15 outs, Morton got through seven innings on 83 pitches. And as advertised, his curveball was diabolical. He threw it 28 times and got 10 swings and misses.

The Tigers scratched out five hits, but only twice did they get a runner into scoring position — both times it happened with two outs. Morton got Miguel Cabrera to ground out after a two-out double by Nick Castellanos in the first inning.

Then, after Brandon Dixon and Castro singled with two outs in the fourth, Morton struck out John Hicks.

But Morton aside, this was an ugly game for the Tigers, the kind manager Ron Gardenhire loathes. Tigers pitchers walked eight batters and the defense committed three errors and a couple other misplays.

JaCoby Jones overran a ball in center field, turning a single into two bases. Lefty reliever Blaine Hardy picked off Adames at first base in the seventh, but Dixon’s throw to second base went into left field.

The Rays scored their fourth run in the eighth inning without a hit. Reliever Zac Reininger walked two in the inning, but the Tigers botched two double-play balls. The first, Castro bobbled a hard-hit grounder at second and could only get the force.

Then, with runners at first and second and one out, Lowe hit a routine ground ball to shortstop. Niko Goodrum made a clean through to second, but Castro threw the relay past Dixon at first. Guillermo Heredia was able to score from second.

Twitter: @cmccosky