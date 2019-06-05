LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — In every draft, from professional baseball to fantasy football, the mantra rarely changes. Best player available, blah, blah, blah.

The Tigers played that soundtrack on a loop late last week, too, ahead of this week's Major League Baseball Draft.

But you have to wonder if that truly was their game play going in to these three days, judging by who the Tigers selected through the first two days.

More: Meet 3B Nick Quintana and all the Tigers' first 10 MLB Draft picks

Of the Tigers' first 10 selections, eight were position players — including, for the first time in the franchise's history, their first six picks. Three times before, the Tigers have used the first five picks on hitters, most recently in 2011 (James McCann, Aaron Westlake, Jason King, Brandon Loy, Tyler Collins, Ugh), and in 1999 and 1986.

But never the first six picks.

Whether they acknowledge it publicly or not, that's a telling admission by Tigers' brass that while they are giddy as can be with the farm system's top-shelf pitching — if they wanted to excite the fans, they could turn the rotation next Opening Day over to Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Alex Faedo and Beau Burrows — the position-player pool is as shallow as a puddle in Death Valley.

In photos: Meet the Tigers' top 10 draft picks
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Tigers went heavy on position players in the early part of the 2019 Major League Draft, starting with high-school center fielder Riley Greene. Scroll through the photos to see the Tigers' first 10 picks of 2019.
The Tigers went heavy on position players in the early part of the 2019 Major League Draft, starting with high-school center fielder Riley Greene. Scroll through the photos to see the Tigers' first 10 picks of 2019. Courtesy of Riley Greene
Fullscreen
Riley Greene during the Under Armour All-American Game presented by Baseball Factory on July 20, 2018 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Riley Greene is an outfielder from Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Florida committed to Florida. (Mike Janes/Four Seam Images via AP)
First round, No. 5 overall: Riley Greene, CF, Hagerty High School, Oviedo, Fla. He's 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, and bats and throws left-handed. Mike Janes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Second round, No. 47 overall: Nick Quintana, 3B, University of Arizona. He's 5-foot-10, 187 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed.
Second round, No. 47 overall: Nick Quintana, 3B, University of Arizona. He's 5-foot-10, 187 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed. University of Arizona
Fullscreen
Third round, No. 83 overall: Andre Lipcius, 3B, University of Tennessee. He's 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed
Third round, No. 83 overall: Andre Lipcius, 3B, University of Tennessee. He's 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed Maury Neipris, Tennessee athletics
Fullscreen
Fourth round, No. 112 overall: Ryan Kreidler, SS, UCLA. He's 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed.
Fourth round, No. 112 overall: Ryan Kreidler, SS, UCLA. He's 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed. UCLA
Fullscreen
Fifth round, No. 142 overall: Bryant Packard, LF, East Carolina University. He's 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and bats left-handed and throws right-handed.
Fifth round, No. 142 overall: Bryant Packard, LF, East Carolina University. He's 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and bats left-handed and throws right-handed. East Carolina
Fullscreen
Sixth round, 172 overall: Cooper Johnson, C, Ole Miss. He's 6-foot-0, 215 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed.
Sixth round, 172 overall: Cooper Johnson, C, Ole Miss. He's 6-foot-0, 215 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed. Josh McCoy, Ole Miss athletics
Fullscreen
Seventh round, No. 202 overall: Zack Hess, RHP, LSU. He's 6-foot-6, 219 pounds.
Seventh round, No. 202 overall: Zack Hess, RHP, LSU. He's 6-foot-6, 219 pounds. MG Miller, LSU athletics
Fullscreen
Eighth round, No. 232 overall: Jack Kenley, SS, University of Arkansas. He's 6-foot-0, 185 pounds, and bats left-handed and throws right-handed.
Eighth round, No. 232 overall: Jack Kenley, SS, University of Arkansas. He's 6-foot-0, 185 pounds, and bats left-handed and throws right-handed. Gunnar Rathbun, Arkansas athletics
Fullscreen
Ninth round, No. 262 overall: Austin Bergner, RHP, University of North Carolina. He's 6-foot-4, 200 pounds.
Ninth round, No. 262 overall: Austin Bergner, RHP, University of North Carolina. He's 6-foot-4, 200 pounds. Rebecca Lawson, UNC athletics
Fullscreen
Tenth round, No. 292 overall: Jake Holton, 1B, Creighton University. He's 6-foot-0, 210 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed.
Tenth round, No. 292 overall: Jake Holton, 1B, Creighton University. He's 6-foot-0, 210 pounds, and bats and throws right-handed. Creighton athletics
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    And even at the major-league level, things are quite grim. Think about it. Take a look around the diamond and find more than one or two players who project to be on this team when the rebuild finally starts to take shape.

    Christin Stewart? Maybe. JaCoby Jones? Maybe. Dawel Lugo? Maybe, though perhaps a stretch. Miguel Cabrera? Yeah, but only because he's due a gazillion dollars (give or take), and he's a DH now, anyway.

    Really, that's about it.

    And who's knocking on the door in the minors? Center fielder Daz Cameron, and ... ummm, we'll get back to you on that. Last year's draft class has some promise, but we're a ways from knowing for sure.

    More: Is Greene a slam dunk? Of course not, but Tigers over the moon to get him

    Now, the truth this, by most experts' accounts, this draft was far heavier on hitting than pitching, but that's been the case before — and hasn't stopped the Tigers from taking one power arm after another. But you can see why the Tigers did what they did through 10 picks, beyond grabbing high-school center fielder Riley Greene No. 1 overall.

    The next three picks were college infielders, Nick Quintana (Arizona), Andre Lipcius (Tennessee) and Ryan Kreidler (UCLA), followed by an outfielder in Bryant Packard (East Carolina), a defense-first catcher in Cooper Johnson (Ole Miss), and then, down the board, shortstop Jack Kenley (Arkansas) and first baseman Jake Holton (Creighton).

    More: 'Us up-north guys can play': Wayne State's Hunter Brown goes in fifth round

    NEWSLETTERS
    Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox
    We're sorry, but something went wrong
    Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300.
    Delivery:
    Thank you! You're almost signed up for
    Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration.
    More newsletters

    The Tigers also used nine of their first 10 picks on college juniors, which could be key in accelerating the rebuild. College players can rise quickly in the minor leagues.

    Of course, that also could create a tricky situation for the Tigers' negotiators. The Tigers have $10.4 million to hand out to its first 10 picks, with well more than half of that designated for Greene. High-school players and college juniors have the most negotiating flexibility, given if the price isn't right, they can go to or return to college.

    The MLB Draft wraps up Wednesday, with the final 30 rounds.

    Tigers' 2019 draft picks

    1st round: Riley Greene, 18, OF, Hagerty High School (Fla.), 6-2/195, L/L

    2nd round: Nick Quintana, 21, 3B, University of Arizona, 5-10/187, R/R

    3rd round: Andre Lipcius, 21, 3B, University of Tennessee, 6-1/190, R/R

    4th round: Ryan Kreidler, 21, SS, UCLA, 6-4/208, R/R

    5th round: Bryant Packard, 21, LF, East Carolina, 6-3/200, L/R

    6th round: Cooper Johnson, 21, C, Ole Miss, 6-0/215, R/R

    7th round: Zack Hess, 22, RHP, LSU, 6-6/219, R/R

    8th round: Jack Kenley, 21, SS, University of Arkansas, 6-0/185, L/R

    9th round: Austin Bergner, 22, RHP, University of North Carolina, 6-4/200, R/R

    10th round: Jake Holton, 21, 1B, Creighton University, 6-0/210, R/R

    11th round: John McMillon, 21, OF, Texas Tech, 6-3/230/

    2019 local draft picks

    2nd round (Diamondbacks): Tommy Henry, 21, LHP, University of Michigan (Portage Northern), 6-3/205, L/L

    2nd round (Rockies): Karl Kauffmann, 21, RHP, University of Michigan (Birmingham Brother Rice), 6-2/200, R/R

    3rd round (Astros): Jordan Brewer, 21, RF, University of Michigan (St. Joseph), 6-1/195, R/R

    5th round (Astros): Hunter Brown, 20, RHP, Wayne State (St. Clair Shores Lakeview), 6-2/203, R/R

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE