Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Daniel Stumpf walks back to the mound as Tampa Bay Rays' Travis d'Arnaud rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Detroit – Many Tigers fans probably think that some of those new draft picks can't get to Detroit soon enough.

You know some of the 21,442 at Comerica Park on Thursday afternoon had to be thinking that, after another Tigers loss, this time 6-1 to the Rays.

That’s four losses in the last five games for the Tigers (23-36), after a refreshing three-game win streak.

Tampa (37-23) peppered Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris (2-5) with 11 hits over 5.2 innings, but did their damage in two spots against Norris – then later against the bullpen.

BOX SCORE: Rays 6, Tigers 1

In the first, lead off hitter Yandy Diaz opened the game with a single and moved to second on a groundout. Diaz then came home on an RBI single by Austin Meadows.

The Tigers tied the game in their half of the first, Nick Castellanos doubling with two out and coming home on Brandon Dixon’s single.

But Tampa regained the lead in the fourth against Norris, when Kevin Kiermaier opened the inning with a single and Travis d’Arnaud followed with a two-run home run off Norris.

Tampa added insurance runs in the eighth inning off relief pitcher Daniel Stumpf.

Rays shortstop Willy Adames – the Tigers’ sent Adames to Tampa in the David Price trade years ago – hit his sixth home run, leading off. Then, after Christian Arroyo walked, with one out, d’Arnaud hit his second two-run home run of the afternoon.

The Tigers didn’t create much offense against the Rays’ opener, Ryan Stanek, and the rest of the Tampa bullpen.

The Tigers had eight hits, and bunched few of them together after scoring their first-inning run.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter @tkulfan