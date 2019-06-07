Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates his solo home run with Eddie Rosario (20) during the eighth inning. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit — Matthew Boyd rarely shows any emotion on the mound. But when he struck out Mitch Garver, swinging through his 108th pitch, to end the seventh inning, he gave a little kick and a fist-pump in exaltation.

Neither Boyd nor the Tigers won this baseball game. The Twins scored twice off reliever Joe Jimenez in the eighth inning and when on to beat the Tigers 6-3 Friday night.

But Boyd’s ability to complete seven innings was a victory of sorts — albeit a little victory. The plan for Saturday is to use an opener, so they need several rested arms in the bullpen. Boyd made sure that was possible.

(The Tigers have now lost 12 of 13 at Comerica Park, so yes, they're taking little victories at this point).

BOX SCORE: Twins 6, Tigers 3

Two home runs accounted for the three runs Boyd allowed — which shouldn’t be surprising since the Central Division-leading Twins, already with 120 homers, are on pace to set a new major-league home run record.

Catcher Mitch Garver hit a two-run home run in the third inning. Boyd had gotten ahead 0-2, then threw three straight balls. He then challenged Garver with a fastball (95 mph) and lost. Garver hit it 400 feet over the fence in left-center.

Then, after the Tigers had taken a 3-2 lead, Boyd left a curveball over the plate to CJ Cron in the sixth inning — solo homer off the foul pole in left.

Boyd gave up nine hits in all, three by Marwin Gonzalez, and struck out nine. He got 20 swings and misses, nine each with his four-seam fastball and slider.

Jimenez, who has been fighting it recently, gave up the go-ahead run on his third pitch. Long-time Tigers killer Nelson Cruz hit a 95-mph fastball over the fence in right field. It’s the 12th regular season homer he’s hit at Comerica Park.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

The Twins scored again in the inning on a double by Cron and an RBI single by Gonzalez. A four-hit night for him.

In his last three outings, Jimenez has allowed eight runs (five earned) in two innings. Jimenez was an All-Star last season. Since then, he's posted a 3-7 record with a 6.40 ERA.

In fact, the relievers who came after Boyd threatened to undo his good work. Zac Reininger only got one out in the ninth, giving up an RBI single to Garver and leaving with two on.

Lefty Daniel Stumpf got the final two outs, striking out Gonzalez on three pitches to end it.

By the time this one got into the late innings, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire had been ejected (for the 81st time in his career). Miguel Cabrera rapped three hits, one a hustle double, which he followed up on by advancing to third on a fly ball to center field.

The three hits put him at 2,737, moving him past Goose Goslin for 58th all-time.

Gardenhire was long gone by then.

Boyd picked off Jorge Polanco off first base in the first inning. It was his major-league leading fourth pick-off of the season. But in the third inning, he was called for a balk on his pick-off attempt on Byron Buxton.

Replays showed that Boyd did indeed balk. His front leg came home first before he picked it and threw to first. That’s not what brought Gardenhire out of the dugout. The balk was called by home-plate umpire James Hoye, not first-base umpire Chad Whitson.

In fact, Whitson didn’t even flinch on the move. Typically, the first-base umpire has the better angle to make the call — a point Gardenhire did not succeed in impressing upon Hoye, who broomed him.

The Tigers loaded the bases against Twins starter Michael Pineda in the first inning — singles by Christin Stewart and Cabrera around Nick Castellanos getting hit by a pitch.

Brandon Dixon’s sacrifice fly put the Tigers on top.

Cabrera helped manufacture the second run in the fourth. Leading off the inning, Pineda threw two mid-90s fastballs by him, then decided to throw a slider. Bad idea. Cabrera lashed it into the left-field corner and hustled into second base.

Dixon hit a fly ball to right-center. Cabrera, bad right knee and all, tagged and slid safely into third base. He scored on a two-out double by Ronny Rodriguez — which ended an 0-for-32 drought.

The Tigers took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth on a two-out, RBI single by Castellanos.

Twitter: @cmccosky