Tigers 9, Twins 3
Detroit Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Minnesota Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler (26) scores against the Detroit Tigers on a Jorge Polanco double in the first inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers' Christin Stewart celebrates his solo home run in the third inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers' Christin Stewart watches his solo home run in the third inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos slides safely into home plate under the tag of Minnesota Twins catcher Jason Castro in the fifth inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers' Christin Stewart (14) celebrates his solo home run with Miguel Cabrera in the third inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers left fielder JaCoby Jones rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) in the second inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos slides safely into home plate under the tag of Minnesota Twins catcher Jason Castro in the fifth inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Minnesota Twins catcher Jason Castro, right, tags out Detroit Tigers' Dawel Lugo at home plate in the seventh inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Shane Greene throws in the ninth inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Dave Clark (25) in the eighth inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones celebrates his two-run home run in the eighth inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones, and Gordon Beckham (29) celebrate after the final out in the ninth inning. Detroit won 9-3. Paul Sancya, AP
    Detroit – If home really is where the heart is, it appears the Tigers have found love again.

    Well, at least JaCoby Jones has.

    The Tigers outfielder hit multiple home runs for the second time in his career on Saturday, picking up five RBIs and three hits in the process, as Detroit rolled over Minnesota in the second installment of a three-game series, 9-3.

    Saturday’s win was just the second Tigers victory in the last 14 games at Comerica Park.

    Five Detroit bullpen arms, led by opener Buck Farmer, combined to give up six hits, three runs, four walks and struck out nine, Christin Stewart added a solo home run in the third and Harold Castro knocked in his first career RBI for the Tigers (24-37).

    BOX SCORE: Tigers 9, Twins 3

    Max Kepler scored twice on RBIs from Jorge Polanco and C.J. Cron, Nelson Cruz hit a solo home run and Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson was tagged for five runs and eight hits in five innings for the Twins (42-21).

    Kepler walked on four straight pitches to start the game. The Twins outfielder made his way home a batter later, as Polanco ripped a first-pitch fastball from Farmer down the third-base line for an RBI double that gave the Twins a 1-0 lead.

    The Tigers took their first lead in the second inning on a three-run, 418-foot blast by Jones.

    Tigers left-hander Nick Ramirez relieved Farmer to start the third. Farmer finished his two-inning outing with two hits, an earned run, four strikeouts and a walk.

    Ramirez’s first batter, Kepler, again drew a leadoff walk. He then got to second on a base hit by Nelson Cruz and scored on a single by Cron. Ramirez was able to leave  Cruz and Cron stranded, thanks in part to a diving effort from shortstop Niko Goodrum that commenced an inning-ending double play.

    Stewart led off the third for Detroit and promptly put the Tigers back up a pair, turning on a 2-2 fastball up and away for his fifth home run of the season. Castro singled home Nicholas Castellanos in the fifth, extending Detroit’s lead to 5-2.

    Ramirez gave up just the one run by Kepler in three innings of work; he gave up three hits, stranded five base runners and struck out three. His replacement, Victor Alcantara, threw scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh.

    Minnesota designated hitter Nelson Cruz homered off Blaine Hardy in the eighth inning, making it 5-3. The 445-foot shot was the former Texas slugger’s third home run in as many games and 19th career home run vs. Detroit.

    Jones earned the run back and then some in the bottom of the inning with a two-run homer that just cleared the left-field foul pole. Dawel Lugo tripled home Niko Goodrum and scored on a Brandon Dixon single to give the Tigers a 6-run lead heading into the ninth.

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

