Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Grayson Greiner and Gordon Beckham in the second inning. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit – If home really is where the heart is, it appears the Tigers have found love again.

Well, at least JaCoby Jones has.

The Tigers outfielder hit multiple home runs for the second time in his career on Saturday, picking up five RBIs and three hits in the process, as Detroit rolled over Minnesota in the second installment of a three-game series, 9-3.

Saturday’s win was just the second Tigers victory in the last 14 games at Comerica Park.

Five Detroit bullpen arms, led by opener Buck Farmer, combined to give up six hits, three runs, four walks and struck out nine, Christin Stewart added a solo home run in the third and Harold Castro knocked in his first career RBI for the Tigers (24-37).

BOX SCORE: Tigers 9, Twins 3

Max Kepler scored twice on RBIs from Jorge Polanco and C.J. Cron, Nelson Cruz hit a solo home run and Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson was tagged for five runs and eight hits in five innings for the Twins (42-21).

Kepler walked on four straight pitches to start the game. The Twins outfielder made his way home a batter later, as Polanco ripped a first-pitch fastball from Farmer down the third-base line for an RBI double that gave the Twins a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers took their first lead in the second inning on a three-run, 418-foot blast by Jones.

Tigers left-hander Nick Ramirez relieved Farmer to start the third. Farmer finished his two-inning outing with two hits, an earned run, four strikeouts and a walk.

Ramirez’s first batter, Kepler, again drew a leadoff walk. He then got to second on a base hit by Nelson Cruz and scored on a single by Cron. Ramirez was able to leave Cruz and Cron stranded, thanks in part to a diving effort from shortstop Niko Goodrum that commenced an inning-ending double play.

Stewart led off the third for Detroit and promptly put the Tigers back up a pair, turning on a 2-2 fastball up and away for his fifth home run of the season. Castro singled home Nicholas Castellanos in the fifth, extending Detroit’s lead to 5-2.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

Ramirez gave up just the one run by Kepler in three innings of work; he gave up three hits, stranded five base runners and struck out three. His replacement, Victor Alcantara, threw scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh.

Minnesota designated hitter Nelson Cruz homered off Blaine Hardy in the eighth inning, making it 5-3. The 445-foot shot was the former Texas slugger’s third home run in as many games and 19th career home run vs. Detroit.

Jones earned the run back and then some in the bottom of the inning with a two-run homer that just cleared the left-field foul pole. Dawel Lugo tripled home Niko Goodrum and scored on a Brandon Dixon single to give the Tigers a 6-run lead heading into the ninth.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.