The Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is hit by a pitch from the Minnesota Twins' Jake Odorizzi in the sixth inning. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Detroit – It didn’t look good on paper and it was worse in real life.

Nobody hits left-handed pitching better than the Minnesota Twins. They came into the game Sunday with a Major League-leading .300 average and .872 OPS against lefties. And they padded those numbers against Tigers’ lefty Ryan Carpenter.

They battered him for eight runs and 10 hits in less than four innings in an 12-2 series-winning route of the Tigers.

They hit eight balls off Carpenter with an exit velocity better than 100-mph, including a 436-foot, two-run home run by Nelson Cruz. Cruz has hit 28 home runs against the Tigers in his career, 17 at Comerica Park (including three post-season homers).

The Twins, on a pace to shatter the Major League home run record, hit four more home runs Sunday and had eight in the series. Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario also homered.

The first three batters Carpenter faced reached and scored. They batted around on him in the fourth inning, scoring five runs.

The Twins ended up with 17 hits. Rosario had three hits and two RBIs. Cruz had two hits and knocked in three runs, also. Sano, Buxton, Ehire Adrianza, CJ Cron and Mitch Garver each had two hits.

The Tigers, who have lost 13 of their last 15 home games, were limited to five hits over six innings by right-hander Jake Odorizzi. The lone run against him scored on a double-play ground ball by Nick Castellanos.

Christin Stewart, who has hit safely in 14 of 17 games, had two more hits Sunday. He’s hitting .359 over that stretch.

The Tigers scored again in the seventh on back-to-back, two-out doubles by John Hicks and JaCoby Jones.

Right-handed reliever Carlos Torres made his Tigers’ debut. He went two innings and gave up a pair of two-out home runs – to Buxton and Rosario.

