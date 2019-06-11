Detroit Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos can't make the catch on a single hit by Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield during the fifth inning. (Photo: Charlie Riedel, Associated Press)

Kansas City, Mo. — This one is going to sting.

The Tigers led 2-0 after six innings Tuesday but wound up on the short end of a 3-2 decision to the Kansas City Royals.

A home run by Ryan O'Hearn off Blaine Hardy in the seventh cut the lead in half. Then, with a light rain falling in the eighth inning, Adalberto Mondesi legged out a double off reliever Daniel Stumpf — challenging and easily beating the arm of left fielder Christin Stewart.

Right-hander Victor Alcantara was summoned to face Jorge Soler. He laced a double to left to tie the score.

Cheslor Cuthbert followed with a high pop up in shallow right field. Right fielder Nick Castellanos, first baseman John Hicks and second baseman Harold Castro converged.

All three peeled off. The ball dropped and the go-ahead run scored.

Rough.

Wasted was an impressive outing by Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull.

You can find out a lot about a pitcher on nights he doesn’t have all his pitches.

What you found out about Turnbull Tuesday night was, two things: He’s got a lot of fight, and in a pinch, his curveball can be lethal.

Turnbull pitched six scoreless, four-hit innings. And he did it, for the most part, without his slider — a pitch hitters swing and miss at 36% of the time, a pitch with which he holds hitters to a .153 average and a 41% strikeout rate.

And for the first five innings, it was absent. He threw seven of them in the first three innings, two of them for strikes and one of those spun over the heart of the plate. Soler missed that one, he topped it on the ground to second base.

The curveball came to his rescue immediately. He struck out Cuthbert and Nicky Lopez with it in the second inning. He ended up throwing 20 of them, getting six swings and misses and five called strikes.

In the fifth inning, after getting the first two batters out in four pitches, he gave up an infield hit to Billy Hamilton and a bloop single to Whit Merrifield. After a double steal, the Royals had the tying runs in scoring position with Alex Gordon hitting.

Big moment. Turnbull used the curveball to get ahead 1-2. Then, after missing with a fastball, and with Gordon possibly thinking he’d go back to the curveball, Turnbull blew a 94-mph fastball right by him.

It took him 96 pitches to get through six innings, but he left with a 2-0 lead — a lead built by two long home runs.

Nick Castellanos, who was out taking early batting practice four hours before the game, mashed a Jakob Junis fastball 427 feet to left center — his seventh home run of the season.

Brandon Dixon hit one 447 feet into the fountain in left-center in the fourth inning, his sixth.

JaCoby Jones didn’t factor in the scoring, but he continues to be one of the hottest hitters in baseball. With a single and a double, he’s now hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games. He’s hitting over .400 since May 24, raising his average from .173 to .257.

The Tigers lost the services of shortstop Niko Goodrum in the third inning. He fouled a ball off his right knee. The initial diagnosis was a bruise. Gordon Beckham took over.

