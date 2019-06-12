Daniel Norris works against the Royals in the first inning. (Photo: Orlin Wagner, Associated Press)

Kansas City, Mo. — The start of the game Wednesday was delayed 24 minutes because of an expected pop-up storm that never actually popped up.

In that regard, it was kind of like the Tigers offense, which for the second straight night didn’t hit with any force.

Fortunately for them, the home team was in a giving mood. The Tigers took advantage of a couple of eighth-inning walks and a misplayed ground ball to eke out a 3-2 win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

JaCoby Jones, inserted into the leadoff spot by manager Ron Gardenhire, walked and scored twice in this game. Reliever Jake Diekman walked him to start the eighth. Christin Stewart followed with a routine ground ball (89-mph exit velocity) that went through the legs of first baseman Ryan O'Hearn.

It was scored a double. Diekman walked Nick Castellanos to load the bases. After getting a called third strike on Miguel Cabrera, Brandon Dixon got Jones home with a sacrifice fly to right field.

After Joe Jimenez pitched a clean eighth inning, closer Shane Greene went through the top of the Royals batting order, surrendering only a two-out single to Adalberto Mondesi — to earn his 20th save.

But for the second straight nightm the Tigers offense was limited to five hits. They got four of those — all doubles — off Royals lefty starter Danny Duffy, who entered the game with an ERA of just under 5.

Duffy walked Jones and Stewart on eight pitches to start the game. When he finally threw a strike to No. 3 hitter Castellanos, the crowd gave him a sarcastic cheer — which he humorously acknowledged.

The Tigers would scratch out a run on a sacrifice fly by Cabrera, and score again on back-to-back doubles by John Hicks and Ronny Rodriguez in the fourth inning. But Duffy shut it down thereafter — setting down the last 11 hitters he faced.

It was a far more laborious night for Tigers lefty starter Daniel Norris.

It took him 60 pitches to get through three innings. He was at 91 and done after five. He only had one clean innings, when he struck out the side in the fourth. He hit a batter and walked two. The Royals stole four bases off him, third base twice.

He faced 11 hitters with runners in scoring position.

But, to his credit, only two of those runners scored.

And it was Royals designated hitter Jorge Soler who knocked them both in. His two-out double scored Whit Merrifield, who also doubled. Then in the fifth, after the Tigers had taken a 2-1 lead, Soler came to bat with two outs and a runner at second.

With first base open, and rookie Kelvin Gutierrez on deck, Norris challenged Soler. And lost. Soler whacked a 2-2 slider into center field, RBI single.

Norris struck out six in his five innings.

