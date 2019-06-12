LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Kansas City, Mo. — The start of the game Wednesday was delayed 24 minutes because of an expected pop-up storm that never actually popped up.

In that regard, it was kind of like the Tigers offense, which for the second straight night didn’t hit with any force.

Fortunately for them, the home team was in a giving mood. The Tigers took advantage of a couple of eighth-inning walks and a misplayed ground ball to eke out a 3-2 win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

JaCoby Jones, inserted into the leadoff spot by manager Ron Gardenhire, walked and scored twice in this game. Reliever Jake Diekman walked him to start the eighth. Christin Stewart followed with a routine ground ball (89-mph exit velocity) that went through the legs of first baseman Ryan O'Hearn.

It was scored a double. Diekman walked Nick Castellanos to load the bases. After getting a called third strike on Miguel Cabrera, Brandon Dixon got Jones home with a sacrifice fly to right field.

After Joe Jimenez pitched a clean eighth inning, closer Shane Greene went through the top of the Royals batting order, surrendering only a two-out single to Adalberto Mondesi — to earn his 20th save. 

But for the second straight nightm the Tigers offense was limited to five hits. They got four of those — all doubles — off Royals lefty starter Danny Duffy, who entered the game with an ERA of just under 5.

Duffy walked Jones and Stewart on eight pitches to start the game. When he finally threw a strike to No. 3 hitter Castellanos, the crowd gave him a sarcastic cheer — which he humorously acknowledged.

Detroit's Brandon Dixon (12) and JaCoby Jones celebrate during the eighth inning of a 3-2 win over the Royals on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit's Brandon Dixon (12) and JaCoby Jones celebrate during the eighth inning of a 3-2 win over the Royals on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris delivers during the first inning.
Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris delivers during the first inning. Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield forces out Detroit's Christin Stewart and throws to first during the first inning.
Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield forces out Detroit's Christin Stewart and throws to first during the first inning. Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy delivers in the first inning.
Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy delivers in the first inning. Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
Kansas City's Alex Gordon is hit by a pitch from Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris.
Kansas City's Alex Gordon is hit by a pitch from Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris. Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
Kansas City's Alex Gordon beats the tag by Detroit third baseman Dawel Lugo, left, for a stolen base.
Kansas City's Alex Gordon beats the tag by Detroit third baseman Dawel Lugo, left, for a stolen base. Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
Kansas City's Whit Merrifield slides into third base during the third inning.
Kansas City's Whit Merrifield slides into third base during the third inning. Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
Kansas City's Jorge Soler follows through on an RBI double during the third inning.
Kansas City's Jorge Soler follows through on an RBI double during the third inning. Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
Kansas City's Jorge Soler rounds first base after his RBI single during the fifth inning.
Kansas City's Jorge Soler rounds first base after his RBI single during the fifth inning. Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield throws out Detroit's Ronny Rodriguez during the seventh inning.
Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield throws out Detroit's Ronny Rodriguez during the seventh inning. Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
Tigers closer Shane Greene, left, and catcher John Hicks, right, celebrate the win and Greene's 20th save.
Tigers closer Shane Greene, left, and catcher John Hicks, right, celebrate the win and Greene's 20th save. Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
    The Tigers would scratch out a run on a sacrifice fly by Cabrera, and score again on back-to-back doubles by John Hicks and Ronny Rodriguez in the fourth inning. But Duffy shut it down thereafter — setting down the last 11 hitters he faced.

    It was a far more laborious night for Tigers lefty starter Daniel Norris.

    It took him 60 pitches to get through three innings. He was at 91 and done after five. He only had one clean innings, when he struck out the side in the fourth. He hit a batter and walked two. The Royals stole four bases off him, third base twice.

    He faced 11 hitters with runners in scoring position.

    But, to his credit, only two of those runners scored.

    And it was Royals designated hitter Jorge Soler who knocked them both in. His two-out double scored Whit Merrifield, who also doubled. Then in the fifth, after the Tigers had taken a 2-1 lead, Soler came to bat with two outs and a runner at second.

    With first base open, and rookie Kelvin Gutierrez on deck, Norris challenged Soler. And lost. Soler whacked a 2-2 slider into center field, RBI single.

    Norris struck out six in his five innings.

