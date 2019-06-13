Tigers prospect Casey Mize. (Photo: Mark Olson, Associated Press)

While the current Tigers were taking it on the chin in Omaha, a huge piece of the future walked off the field in Reading, Pennsylvania, with a possible injury.

Right-handed pitcher Casey Mize, the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, was making his ninth start of the season for Double-A Erie Thursday when he was abruptly removed in the third inning. Video from the site showed Mize throw a fastball, his 23rd pitch of the game, that read 85 mph on the radar gun — about 10 mph under his norm.

It was clear from his delivery and from his reaction to the pitch that something was wrong. Catcher Kade Scivicque, manager Mike Rabelo and trainer TJ Obergefell came to the mound immediately.

Casey Mize has just been taken out of the game. Catcher Kade Scivicque saw something, and brought everybody with him. Not good... not good at all. pic.twitter.com/uHtVegvlxV — TigersProspectsVideo (@ProspectsVideo) June 14, 2019

Mize walked off the field, showing no emotion, carrying his glove in his right hand.

Reached in Omaha, Tigers officials said only that Mize was undergoing tests. Later, preliminary reports from Reading were calling it right shoulder soreness.

In his first eight starts for Erie, Mize allowed just seven runs in 49 2/3 innings, with a WHIP of 0.89.

The Associated Press contributed.

