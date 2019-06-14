Casey Mize has had a stellar start to his season, being bumped from Single-A to Erie and in 49 2/3 innings, has given up just seven runs in eight starts. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Tigers front office and their fans can rest a little easier.

There was some concern that pitcher Casey Mize, their No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, had suffered a serious injury in Thursday’s outing at Double-A Erie.

The Tigers announced Friday that Mize underwent an MRI, which revealed only minor inflammation.

“Earlier today, RHP Casey Mize underwent an MRI, which was reviewed by Dr. Andrews and Dr. Lemos and both agreed that the films revealed some minor posterior shoulder inflammation,” the Tigers posted on Twitter. “Casey is going to be placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.”

Mize has had a stellar start to his season, being bumped from Single-A to Erie and in 49 2/3 innings, has given up just seven runs in eight starts.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard