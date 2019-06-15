Indians 4, Tigers 2
Detroit Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto throws against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Paul Sancya, AP
Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber watches a throw to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire listens against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto watches against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers center fielder Harold Castro catches a fly ball by Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez during the third inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, right, celebrates scoring with Jason Kipnis (22) in the fifth inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow celebrates scoring in the fifth inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers shortstop Niko Goodrum throws to first base in the fifth inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, right, argues with home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez in the sixth inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez tags Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera out at third base to complete a double play during the seventh inning. Brandon Dixon was out at second. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers second baseman Ronny Rodriguez, left, can't catch a fly ball by Cleveland Indians' Kevin Plawecki during the seventh inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Nick Ramirez throws to first base in the seventh inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (12) and Leonys Martin celebrate after the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Cleveland won 4-2. Paul Sancya, AP
    Detroit — Gloomy night. Gloomy performance. Fiesta Tigres turned out to be muy triste for the home team.

    The Cleveland Indians took advantage of some more sloppy defense and beat the Tigers for the second straight night at Comerica Park, 4-2. The Tigers are 3-10 in June and 2-15 in their last 17 home games.

    The Indians broke open a scoreless game with a three-run fifth inning. Here’s how it went (you might want to avert your eyes):

    Orlando Mercado led off with a soft liner off reliever Nick Ramirez’s glove. Infield single.

    Carlos Santana poked a high, outside pitch into right field for a single.

    BOX SCORE: Indians 4, Tigers 2

    Jordan Luplow hit a fly ball to right field that Nick Castellanos seemed to lose in the murky sky. He misplayed it into an RBI double, and leaving runners at second and third.

    After Jose Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly and Nick Ramirez got Jason Kipnis to ground out, Kevin Plawecki hit a one-hop ground ball that handcuffed third baseman Dawel Lugo. It was scored a single, RBI.

    When Niko Goodrum successfully converted a routine ground ball from Jake Bauers into the third out, the small, wet crowd let out a sarcastic cheer, for which no jury would convict.

    After the Tigers had clawed back and made it a 3-2 game in the bottom of the seventh, former Tiger Leonys Martin, who hit a three-run homer Friday night, came back to haunt them yet again.

    With two outs in the top of the eighth, he executed a straight steal of home plate on reliever Victor Alcantara. He led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a shallow fly ball to left field — fearlessly challenging the arm of left fielder Christin Stewart.

    Martin noticed the right-handed Alcantara being very deliberate in his stretch and not paying any attention to him. He got a huge jump. Alcantara reacted only after catcher John Hicks stood up yelling. Still, the throw beat Martin to the plate, but with a head-first slide, he knocked the ball out of Hicks’ glove with his arm.   

    Manager Ron Gardenhire, like most of the crowd, wasn’t around for the finish of this one. He was ejected in the sixth inning after home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez granted a timeout to the batter, Mercado, after Ramirez was already into his motion.

    He was thrown out while yelling from the dugout, but he came out and got his money’s worth, ending his flap by kicking dirt on the plate. It was his fifth ejection in a season that’s becoming increasingly frustrating for everyone involved.  

    For six innings, the Tigers offense was dominated by Indians right hander Shane Bieber. He put down the first 12 hitters before Miguel Cabrera led off the fifth inning with a single. That was the only blemish through six innings. He had 11 strikeouts at that point, getting the Tigers to swing and miss 12 times with his slider and six times with his knuckle curve.

    He lost some of the bite on those breaking balls in the seventh. After he walked Stewart on four pitches, Bieber gave up singles to Castellanos, Cabrera and Brandon Dixon, whose hit plated two runs.

    But he got out of that inning with an unusual 5-4-5 double-play — Cabrera was tagged out at third after the Indians got the force out at second.

    Bieber ended up going 7⅔ innings and striking out 12.  

    Other than three hits by Cabrera, the only bright spot for the Tigers was the performance of rookie left-hander Gregory Soto.

    Called up from Triple-A Toledo to make a spot start, the Tigers hoped he could give them two, maybe three innings. He did them one better. Soto shut the Indians out for four innings, allowing just two singles.

    In his previous four starts, his four-seam and two-seam sinking fastball averaged 93.6 mph. On Saturday, he was pumping them in between 95-97 mph. He got three swings and misses and 11 called strikes with his sinker.

    His pitch count was elevated (75) because of four walks.

    He did get bailed out by center fielder Harold Castro in the third inning.

    With two on and two out, Jose Ramirez blasted a fastball to the track in dead center field. Castro, who has played mostly infield in his time in the big leagues, turned his back to the infield immediately, ran essentially an S-route to the track and, while looking over the wrong shoulder, reached across his body to make the catch.

    Two runs saved.

    chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @cmccosky

