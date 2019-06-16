Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws against Cleveland Indians in the first inning. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Detroit – There’s not much fight in this rivalry these days.

The Cleveland Indians continued their dominance of the Tigers, completing a three-game sweep Sunday with an 8-0 romp.

They’ve won five out of six games this season, taken four straight series at Comerica Park and since 2018 are 18-7 against the Tigers. Only the Twins have beaten the Tigers more regularly in that span. And the games have not exactly been closely contested.

The Indians outscored the Tigers 116-47 last season, and six games into to the 19-game set this year, they are up 38-12 in the composite box.

And one last sad stat: The Tigers have lost 17 of their last 19 home games.

It was Spencer Turnbull’s turn on the chopping block. Turnbull had allowed three runs or less in 10 of his 11 starts before Sunday. But he was no mystery to the Indians. They scored the six runs on 10 hits in five innings.

Jason Kipnis, hitting .207 with two home runs coming in, was moved into the clean-up spot in manager Terry Francona’s lineup. He responded with an RBI double in the first and then a two-run home run in a three-run third inning.

Rookie Oscar Mercado, who knocked in four runs, had two of his three hits off Turnbull and stole a base. Turnbull has allowed 11 straight successful stolen bases.

Indians starter Trevor Bauer was able to put it on cruise control and ended up posting his first career, complete-game shutout. He allowed four hits with 11 groundball outs and eight strikeouts.

It was that kind of weekend for the Indians. On Friday, Jake Bauers hit for the cycle. On Saturday, former Tiger Leonys Martin Saturday became the first Indians player since Grady Sizemore in 2005 to execute a straight steal of home plate.

And on Sunday, Bauer got his first complete-game shutout.

The Tigers had one legitimate scoring opportunity against him. Harold Castro led off the second inning with his first career triple. But he never advanced the last 90 feet.

Bauer got Gordon Beckham on a shallow pop fly to left, John Hicks on a come-backer to the mound and he struck out Bobby Wilson looking at a breaking ball.

