Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, scores as Tigers catcher Bobby Wilson waits in the sixth inning on Friday. (Photo: Tony Dejak, Associated Press)

Cleveland — The Tigers put up very little resistance against the Indians last weekend at Comerica Park, getting swept in three games by a combined score of 25-6. Truth be told, they’ve offered very little pushback against the Indians in two years.

But when the Indians kicked dirt at them Friday night at Progressive Field, the Tigers finally punched back. Problem was — they didn’t step on their neck to make sure they stayed down.

Brandon Dixon and Christin Stewart each homered and the Tigers built a 5-2 lead and KO’d starter Trevor Bauer in the fifth inning. But, just like Wednesday in Pittsburgh, the lead evaporated. In this case, it was vaporized.

The Indians clubbed three home runs off starter Matthew Boyd, then against reliever Joe Jimenez in the bottom of the eighth, Jason Kipnis' RBI triple broke a 5-5 tie and sent the Indians to a 7-6 win.

BOX SCORE: Indians 7, Tigers 6

Kipnis' blast was ruled a home run initially. After video review, which showed the ball hit off the yellow padding atop the wall in right-center field, was downgraded to a triple.

Kipnis scored the insurance run on a sacrifice fly by Jake Bauers against lefty reliever Daniel Stumpf, who replaced Jimenez after three hitters. Center fielder JaCoby Jones made a strong throw to the plate and Kipnis just got in — his slide upended catcher Bobby Wilson.

The Tigers, though, didn't lay down. They didn’t manage as much as a single off four Indians relievers — going 0-for-12 against Nick Goody, Nick Wittgren,Tyler Clippard and Adam Cimber.

But against closer Brad Hand, they regenerated. Jones led off with a double and scored on a single by Stewart.

More: Gardenhire defends Tigers' aggressive base running, though results are mixe

That's when right fielder Tyler Naquin made the play of the game. On a slicing liner by Nick Castellanos, he dived across his body and made a brilliant back-handed catch just before it hit the ground.

Naquin got up and fired a laser back to first base to double up Stewart.

The Tigers have lost six of seven against the Indians this season and are 7-19 since the start of 2018.

The Indians scratched first. Boyd, pitching with two extra days of rest, walked Francisco Lindor on four pitches to start the first inning then hung a slider to Carlos Santana, who knocked it out of the park.

It was only the second home run hit off Boyd's slider this season. And he may have been distracted by Lindor at first base. The Indians have stolen nine bases off the Tigers this season, so Boyd was grinding to keep Lindor close.

He threw over twice then used a slide-step to home plate. The slider seemed to pop out of his hand with the accelerated delivery and it hung over the heart of the plate.

Boyd would get himself in trouble again in the second, giving up a single to Kipnis and walking Roberto Perez. But he battled his way out of it — striking out Naquin with runners at the corners and one out, then getting Lindor to ground out to end the threat.

Boyd seemed to settle in, until Naquin crushed a first-pitch fastball leading off the fifth inning. He hit it 428 feet into the right field seats, cutting the lead to 5-3.

Jordan Luplow led off the sixth inning whacking a change-up from Boyd into the left-field seats — 5-4.

Boyd allowed seven home runs total in the first 12 starts, covering 72 innings. He’s now allowed seven home runs in his last four starts, covering 22 innings. This was the second time since 2016 that he’s allowed three homers in a game.

He yielded the tying run in the sixth, too, an RBI single by Perez.

And to think it looked so promising for the Tigers.

You might remember last Sunday in Detroit, Bauer pitched a four-hit, complete-game shutout. The average exit velocity on the balls the Tigers put in play was 79 mph. Different story Friday.

Dixon’s home run, his ninth of the year, was an opposite-field shot into the right field seats. Castellanos, who has hit safely in 25 of his last 28 games, belted an RBI double in the third inning to tie the game.

Stewart led off the fifth with his sixth home run, a 416-foot blast to dead center. Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera followed with singles and Niko Goodrum’s RBI double chased Bauer from the game.

Bauer's line wasn’t quite as pristine: four innings, 10 hits, five runs and an average exit velocity on balls in play over 90 mph.

But the Tigers left some meat on the bone in that inning. They had the bases loaded and no outs and didn’t not push across another run off Goody.

They would come to regret that.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky