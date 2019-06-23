Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris watches the ball after the Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. (Photo: Tony Dejak, AP)

Cleveland – The Tigers did about all you can do to lose a baseball game on Sunday.

Sloppy defense, mental lapses and almost no timely hitting all contributed to the Indians' 8-3 win, completing their second three-game sweep of the Tigers in successive weekends.

The Tigers have lost seven straight games to the Indians and are 7-28 against them since September 2017. Overall, the Tigers are 4-15 in June.

This game went awry in the second inning.

BOX SCORE: Indians 8, Tigers 3

The Indians, with some assistance from the Tigers defense, scored five times on six hits against Daniel Norris.

First misplay: With Jose Ramirez on first, Jason Kipnis ripped a single to right field. Ramirez took a wide turn at second and right fielder Nick Castellanos smartly threw behind him. The throw had Ramirez beat, but second baseman Gordon Beckham whiffed on the tag.

Second misplay: Next hitter, Indians prospect Bobby Bradley in his first big-league at-bat, sliced an opposite-field fly ball down the left field line. Christin Stewart chased it a long way but seemed to pull up a bit as he neared the foul line.

The ball, which according to Statcast had a 40-percent chance of being a hit, fell in for an RBI double.

Third misplay: Catcher Kevin Plawecki followed with a ground ball in the hole at shortstop. Niko Goodrum fielded the ball, then threw wildly to first base. Two runs scored on what was ruled an infield hit and throwing error.

It took Norris 30 pitches to get through that second inning. He ended up pitching a season-high seven innings – needing just 62 pitches to get through the other six innings. He hadn’t completed seven innings since Aug. 2, 2015.

Beyond the second inning, he allowed just two hits, one of them a solo home run to Carlos Santana.

Even before that fatal second inning, though, the Tigers had a chance to put the Indians behind the 8-ball.

JaCoby Jones jumped a 94-mph fastball from rookie Zach Plesac and hit it 442 feet into the seats in left-center field. It was his second career lead-off home run, both against the Indians.

Castellanos followed with a double, Miguel Cabrera singled, and the Tigers had runners at the corners with nobody out. But instead of further rattling the young pitcher, they let him off the hook. Niko Goodrum lined to third, Brandon Dixon fouled out to first and Stewart flied out to center.

The next two runners the Tigers put aboard were quickly erased. Jones singled to lead off the third and got picked off. Plesac threw over three straight times and Jones went back standing up all three times. The last time he got back too late.

An inexcusable lapse for Jones, considering the Tigers were down by four runs and he wasn’t going to be stealing second base.

In the fourth, Goodrum rolled an infield single against the Indians’ shift. He was doubled off on a line out to second by Stewart.

The Tigers didn’t get another hit off Plesac, the son of former big-leaguer Dan Plesac. He cruised through seven innings.

The Tigers did score twice against right-hander reliever Nick Goody in the eighth. Goodrum, who had five hits in the series, ripped a two-out, two-run single.

Power-armed right-hander Jose Cisnero, purchased from Toledo on Saturday, made his Tigers debut in the bottom of the eighth. It didn't go well, either. The power was legit, he was ringing 99 mph on the radar gun.

But he walked two and gave up a two-run single to Jason Kipnis, a ground ball that snaked through the strong side of the Tigers' over-shifted defense.

