Detroit — Home sweet home it ain’t.

The Tigers confounding struggles at Comerica Park continued Tuesday night. They kicked off a six-game home stand with a 5-3 loss against the Texas Rangers.

Detroit Tigers catcher Bobby Wilson, left, and first baseman Brandon Dixon run into each other as Wilson catches a popup by Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor during the eighth inning. The Rangers win, 5-3. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

The Tigers are now 2-18 in the last 21 home games (not counting the suspended game against Oakland, which they were losing in the seventh inning). They’ve been outscored by (96) runs in those games and out-homered (44-12).

They certainly didn't give the ever-shrinking crowd much to cheer about in this one. The only earned runs came on a two-run home run by Ronny Rodriguez with two outs in the ninth.

Veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez, who has been used mostly in relief this season, was supposed to be on a tight leash. In his four previous starts, he’d been used as an opener, typically going one time through the opponent’s batting order.

The Tigers, though, gave Rangers manager Chris Woodward no reason to pull him. Chavez worked into the seventh inning, allowing only an unearned run and five hits in an efficient 79 pitches.

JaCoby Jones and Nick Castellanos each had two hits off him. They both singled with one out in the sixth and Jones scored on an infield hit by Miguel Cabrera and a subsequent throwing error by shortstop Elvis Andrus.

Chavez struck out seven, three of them on called third strikes.

He left, entrusting a 4-1 lead to lefty Locke St. John — a former Tigers draft pick the Rangers took in the minor-league Rule 5 draft before the 2018 season.

So it was fitting that he made his big league debut at Comerica. St. John, who didn’t advance above High-A with the Tigers, retired both hitters he faced.

The way this game started, it seemed like it would be a short night for Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann. He needed 27 pitches (and 16 minutes) to get through the first inning. He ended up allowing two runs on three singles and a walk.

He didn’t exactly settle in, but he scratched and clawed and got through five innings – allowing three runs and nine hits. Joey Gallo, activated off the injured list before the game, had an RBI double. Nomar Mazara also singled in a run.

The Rangers put seven balls in play with an exit velocity of 100 mph or harder off Zimmermann.

The Rangers made it 4-0 in the sixth. Left-handed hitting Ronald Guzman hit a 434-foot home run into the shrubbery in center field off lefty reliever Daniel Stumpf.

Stumpf then struck out the side in the sixth and Blaine Hardy pitched a clean seventh.

But the Rangers struck again in the eighth off lefty Nick Ramirez. Logan Forsythe doubled to the wall in center, and he went to third when Jones fumbled it around. He scored on a scored on a sacrifice fly by Guzman.

Closer Shane Greene, who hadn't pitched in seven games, worked a scoreless ninth.

Five straight losses and counting now as the Tigers fall to an abysmal 4-16 in June.

