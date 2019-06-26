Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd walks to the mound after allowing a Texas Rangers' Danny Santana solo home run in the fifth inning. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Detroit — Manager Ron Gardenhire was in a philosophical mood before the game Wednesday, trying to find a pocket of hope amidst this dismal run the Tigers are on this month.

“It’s the greatest thing about the game and the toughest thing about the game,” he said. “You get another chance tomorrow. If you still feel like you stink, then you ‘have’ to play again tomorrow. We prefer the first one — ‘Hey, I get a chance to do it again tomorrow and make up for it.’”

They will “have” to play again Thursday afternoon.

The Texas Rangers continued to heap misery on the Tigers, beating them 4-1 behind another sterling outing from left-hander Mike Minor.

The sad tally: Six straight losses, 4-17 in June and 2-19 in the last 21 games at Comerica Park, not counting the suspended game against Oakland.

Minor has allowed three runs or less now in 12 straight starts, which is a Rangers record. He’s in the top five in the American League in ERA, opponents’ slugging percentage and OPS.

The only damage the Tigers did against him was a solo home run in the fourth inning by Brandon Dixon. He was on an 0-for-14 skid coming into that at-bat, but slammed a slider 418 feet into the seats in left.

Who had Dixon as the first Tigers’ hitter get into double-digits in homers? He has 10.

Other than that, it was essentially a cruise for Minor through eight innings. He allowed three other hits (two by Jeimer Candelario, just recalled from Toledo), and struck out seven.

But approaching 100 pitches, Rangers manager Chris Woodward sent Minor back out for the ninth. Nick Castellanos singled and Miguel Cabrera walked to start the inning.

Minor, unruffled, struck out Dixon (for the third time in the game) and got Niko Goodrum to hit into a game-ending double play. Complete game win.

On the flip side, it was an almost incomprehensible outing for Tigers ace lefty Matthew Boyd. He struck out 11 in seven innings — he book-ended his night by striking out the side in the first and seventh. It was his fourth career double-digit strikeout performance.

He allowed five hits. His fastball was a force. He threw 50 of them between 89-94 mph and got 11 swings and misses, nine called strikes and 11 foul balls.

But the home run ball got him, again.

The Rangers hit three home runs off him in the fifth inning, each on a different pitch. Willie Calhoun — a left-handed hitter who doubled and scored from second base on a sacrifice fly to the wall in center field in the third — lofted a hanging curveball into the seats in right field.

Two batters later, light-hitting catcher Jeff Mathis lined a fastball into the left-field seats.

Two batters after that, Danny Santana hit a slider well beyond the visitors’ bullpen in left-center.

All told, the Rangers hit 1,185 feet of home runs in the inning.

After allowing seven homers in his first 12 starts (72 innings), Boyd has allowed 10 in his last five (29 innings).

Rise, rinse and repeat.

“Just go back out a play,” Gardenhire said in his pregame talk. “Everything changes. One good swing can change a personality. That is the best thing about this game. You can be in the biggest hole in the world, but one good swing and all of a sudden you can turn it around.

“That’s what we’re all looking for.”

