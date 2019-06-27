The Detroit Tigers’ Nick Castellanos, Shane Greene and Matthew Boyd all have better than even-money odds to be dealt before the trade deadline, according to MyTopSportsbooks.com.
Castellanos’ odds are 1-2, Greene’s are 2-3 and Boyd’s are 5-6.
The Tigers are 26-49 and deep into a rebuilding process. General manager Al Avila has said the Tigers are willing to make deals ahead of the July 31 trade deadline if it improves the long-term outlook of the franchise.
Castellanos is hitting .273 with seven home runs and 26 RBI; Greene has 21 saves in 22 opportunities, with a 0.90 ERA and 0.87 WHIP; Boyd is 5-6 with a 3.72 ERA and 10.9 WHIP, and is fifth in the American League in strikeouts with 129.
Former Tiger Max Scherzer, who is 7-5 for the Washington Nationals, has 5-1 odds to be traded before the deadline.
