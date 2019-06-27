Rangers 3, Tigers 1
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Tigers hitter Bobby Wilson breaks his bat on a groundout in the seventh inning of a 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Comerica Park in Detroit. The loss completed a sweep by Texas and was the Tigers' seventh consecutive defeat.
Detroit Tigers hitter Bobby Wilson breaks his bat on a groundout in the seventh inning of a 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Comerica Park in Detroit. The loss completed a sweep by Texas and was the Tigers' seventh consecutive defeat. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws against the Rangers in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws against the Rangers in the first inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Rangers pitcher Ariel Jurado throws against the Tigers in the first inning.
Rangers pitcher Ariel Jurado throws against the Tigers in the first inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
The Tigers' Christin Stewart doubles in the first inning.
The Tigers' Christin Stewart doubles in the first inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
The Rangers' Joey Gallo celebrates his solo home run in the second inning.
The Rangers' Joey Gallo celebrates his solo home run in the second inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Nick Ramirez throws in the third inning.
Tigers pitcher Nick Ramirez throws in the third inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
The Rangers' Joey Gallo follows through on his solo home run in the fourth inning.
The Rangers' Joey Gallo follows through on his solo home run in the fourth inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
The Rangers' Rougned Odor bats in the fourth inning.
The Rangers' Rougned Odor bats in the fourth inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Tigers right fielder Nick Castellanos catches a fly ball from the Rangers' Logan Forsythe in the sixth inning.
Tigers right fielder Nick Castellanos catches a fly ball from the Rangers' Logan Forsythe in the sixth inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Tigers catcher Bobby Wilson throws to first base for an out on the Rangers' Tim Federowicz sacrifice bunt in the seventh inning.
Tigers catcher Bobby Wilson throws to first base for an out on the Rangers' Tim Federowicz sacrifice bunt in the seventh inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
The Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo hits a sacrifice fly to score Rougned Odor in the seventh inning.
The Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo hits a sacrifice fly to score Rougned Odor in the seventh inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
The Rangers' Rougned Odor, right, celebrates after scoring with Shin-Soo Choo (17) who hit a sacrifice fly to drive him in in the seventh inning.
The Rangers' Rougned Odor, right, celebrates after scoring with Shin-Soo Choo (17) who hit a sacrifice fly to drive him in in the seventh inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Blaine Hardy throws in the seventh inning.
Tigers pitcher Blaine Hardy throws in the seventh inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — The Tigers were swept again, as the Rangers closed a three-game set with a 3-1 win on Thursday afternoon.

    But more importantly, the Tigers may have lost one of the only bright spots of the season.

    There was no update provided by the end of the game about right-handed rookie Spencer Turnbull, who exited his start after two innings and 45 pitches, allowing just a solo home run and a walk.

    BOX SCORE: Rangers 3, Tigers 1

    But of what we do know, it’s more bad news for the Tigers, who were swept for the seventh time this season and second series in a row. It was the team’s seventh straight loss, dropping Detroit to 4-18 in June and 2-20 in the last 22 games at Comerica Park.

    Joey Gallo hit two long home runs to lead the Rangers, and starter Ariel Jurado held Detroit scoreless in seven innings. Shin-Soo Choo drove in the final Texas run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

    The Tigers had nine hits, led by Harold Castro, who had his first career three-hit game. Miguel Cabrera hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth, scoring JaCoby Jones after his lead-off double.

    The Tigers play host to Washington this weekend with former Tigers Anibal Sanchez (Friday) and Max Scherzer (Sunday) slated to face their former team.

    On Saturday, the Tigers will honor the 1984 team on the 35th anniversary season of the franchise’s last World Series title.

    Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE