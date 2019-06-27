Detroit — The Tigers were swept again, as the Rangers closed a three-game set with a 3-1 win on Thursday afternoon.

But more importantly, the Tigers may have lost one of the only bright spots of the season.

Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull lasted just two innings Thursday against the Rangers. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

There was no update provided by the end of the game about right-handed rookie Spencer Turnbull, who exited his start after two innings and 45 pitches, allowing just a solo home run and a walk.

BOX SCORE: Rangers 3, Tigers 1

But of what we do know, it’s more bad news for the Tigers, who were swept for the seventh time this season and second series in a row. It was the team’s seventh straight loss, dropping Detroit to 4-18 in June and 2-20 in the last 22 games at Comerica Park.

Joey Gallo hit two long home runs to lead the Rangers, and starter Ariel Jurado held Detroit scoreless in seven innings. Shin-Soo Choo drove in the final Texas run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

The Tigers had nine hits, led by Harold Castro, who had his first career three-hit game. Miguel Cabrera hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth, scoring JaCoby Jones after his lead-off double.

The Tigers play host to Washington this weekend with former Tigers Anibal Sanchez (Friday) and Max Scherzer (Sunday) slated to face their former team.

On Saturday, the Tigers will honor the 1984 team on the 35th anniversary season of the franchise’s last World Series title.

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.