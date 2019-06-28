Nationals starter and former Tiger Anibal Sanchez gave up one run and struck out eight in six innings on Friday. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

Detroit — Written on the grease board inside the Tigers’ clubhouse Friday was this quote from self-help author Napoleon Hill.

“Victory is always possible for the person who refuses to stop fighting.”

They haven’t stopped fighting, not by a long shot, but victory remains elusive.

And victory remains elusive largely because runs have been elusive.

The 3-1 loss to the Washington Nationals Friday was Tigers’ eighth straight. They’ve lost eight straight at home and 21 of their last 23 home decisions. They are producing less than two runs a game during the eight-game losing streak.

They were shut down by a familiar face. Given up for dead by the Tigers after the 2017 season, right-hander Anibal Sanchez resurrected his career in Atlanta last season and has helped solidify the Nationals rotation this year.

He limited the Tigers to a Nick Castellanos home run through six innings. Castellanos hit a fastball 437 feet over the field-level scoreboard in right-center. It was his eighth homer of the year, but his first since June 11.

He hadn’t hit one at Comerica Park since May 19.

But that was it off Sanchez, who struck out eight.

He gave up six hits — two apiece by Castellanos, Miguel Cabrera and Jeimer Candelario — but the Tigers stranded seven runners in his six innings. They were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the game.

That has been the trend during this skid. Over the last seven games, they are 7-for-52 in those situations.

The Tigers didn't score off the Nationals bullpen, either, which is saying something since it ranks last in the National League with a 6.35 ERA.

They threatened in the eighth against right-hander Tanner Rainey. He walked Christin Stewart and Brandon Dixon with one out. Candelario then hit a bullet that caromed off the glove of first baseman Howie Kendrick right to Brian Dozier.

Dozier threw to second and got the force out on Dixon. Dixon had to stop to avoid being hit by Candelario's liner and still made it close at second. The Tigers challenged the call, but it was upheld.

Niko Goodrum then struck out for the third time, ending the inning.

The Nationals then put the final three outs in the hands of another ex-Tiger — the ageless Fernando Rodney. He struck out Harold Castro, pinch-hitter JaCoby Jones and got Victor Reyes to ground out for his first save of the season.

“Our pitchers have held their own,” manager Ron Gardenhire said before the game. “We’re losing 2-0, 3-1, 4-1. We’re just not scoring enough runs. We don’t take the pressure off them. It’s like a do-or-die situation, even when we go to the pen. Every inning is do or die, we just can’t give up another run because we’re not scoring.

“The way to fix our pitchers and help them feel better about themselves is to score some runs.”

With the likelihood of a bullpen game Saturday and having used five relievers on Thursday, Gardenhire talked before the game about the importance of starter Daniel Norris getting deep into the game.

He did his part in terms of the pitch count. He was at 79 pitches through five innings and he’d allowed just two runs — one a 418-foot home run onto the Pepsi Porch in right field by Juan Soto.

Still, he was lifted after five innings. There was no initial report, but television cameras showed Norris with a cut on his thumb, perhaps from a blister.

After scoreless innings from relievers Buck Farmer and Victor Alcantara, the Nationals scored an insurance run in the eighth inning — despite a spectacular double play started by Reyes.

Lefty Daniel Stumpf walked left-handed hitting Adam Eaton to start the inning. Anthony Rendon followed with a 400-plus foot drive to center field. Reyes, called up from Toledo earlier in the day, tracked the ball to the wall and then made a powerful throw right to the bag at second base.

Castro applied the tag at second base, completing the 8-4 double play.

But Stumpf walked the next hitter, lefty Soto. Gardenhire brought in right-hander Jose Cisnero, who gave up an RBI double to Kendrick (his second double of the game).

