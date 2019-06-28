Spencer Turnbull (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Detroit – And another one bites the dust.

The Tigers Friday put right-hander Spencer Turnbull on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder fatigue – bringing the tally now to five starting pitchers to land on the injured list.

Matt Moore and Michael Fulmer are out for the season. There is still no timetable for the return of Tyson Ross and Jordan Zimmermann has just gotten back after missing nearly two months.

And now Turnbull, who left after two innings on Thursday – not in any visible pain but with a 5-mph decrease in his fastball velocity.

In all likelihood, Turnbull will be out until after the All-Star break, which the Tigers hope will be ample time to rest and strengthen the shoulder.

The Tigers still haven’t announced a starter for Saturday. They will need two more starters Wednesday for the make-up doubleheader in Chicago.

In the interim, the Tigers have recalled outfielder Victor Reyes from Triple-A Toledo.

Manager Ron Gardenhire was scheduled to meet with the media later Friday afternoon.

