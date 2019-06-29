Miguel Cabrera singles home two runs in the fifth inning of Saturday's 7-5 win over the Nationals. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

Detroit — Pretty good day at the old ballpark for the home team.

The day started with a glorious tribute to the 1984 Tigers championship team and ended with a gritty, come-from-behind 7-5 win against the Washington Nationals — snapping an eight-game losing streak and an eight-game drought at Comerica Park.

In between, there were some spectacular defensive plays and another flamboyant ejection for manager Ron Gardenhire.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 7, Nationals 5

Miguel Cabrera led the charge, knocking in three runs with three hits. His two-run single in the fifth inning lifted the Tigers out of a 3-0 hole. His RBI single in the seventh triggered the pivotal three-run rally.

Down 5-3, Nationals reliever Tanner Rainey walked the first two hitters and allowed the single to Cabrera. Then against lefty Tony Sipp, left-handed hitting Christin Stewart lofted a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

With two outs, Niko Goodrum, who has been fighting it at the plate recently, gave the Tigers their first lead in six days with a base hit to left.

Just for kicks, the Tigers kept scoring. JaCoby Jones, who made a sensational, home-run stealing catch earlier in the game, ripped an RBI double in the eighth.

More: 'Beaten up': Heavy workload taking a toll on Tigers' Niko Goodrum

Relievers Joe Jimenez (scoreless eighth) and closer Shane Greene locked down the Tigers first win at Comerica Park since June 8. It was Greene's 22nd save.

Gardenhire, though, wasn’t around for any of that.

He blew up at home plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the Nationals three-run fourth inning. Rookie left-hander Gregory Soto, making his sixth spot start this season, yielded a home run to Anthony Rendon and then an RBI double to Brian Dozier.

Gardenhire was on his way to remove him from the game, but he made a quick right turn and went after Ripperger. He demonstratively, scratching at the plate with his feet, tried to show that there were corners on both sides.

Apparently, Gardenhire thought the umpire had squeezed Soto on a 2-2 pitch on the outside edge. Dozier hit the next pitch for a double.

It was the seventh ejection of the season for Gardenhire, a club record for managers and one short of his career single-season high.

It’s a good thing he was in his office when the Tigers left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth. After three straight singles — Cabrera, Stewart and Jeimer Candelario — Nationals starter Austin Voth walked Goodrum to force in a run.

That brought up John Hicks, who was called out on a 2-2 pitch on the same outer edge that Gardenhire had argued should have been a strike for Soto.

More: Tigers throw lifeline to former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal

Hicks had another rough day at the plate, striking out four times. He is now in an 0-for-30 funk with 17 strikeouts. His last hit came on June 12.The Tigers made two sterling, run-saving defensive plays early in the game.

Right fielder Nick Castellanos saved two runs in the first inning, running down a line drive by Howie Kendrick (exit velocity of 107 mph off the bat) into the cutout in right-center. According to Statcast, the drive had a 68 percent hit probability.

Jones did it one better in the third inning. He climbed the wall in left-center, reached a foot over the fence and stole a home run from Victor Robles.

It was cruel irony that a couple of defensive miscues in the top of the seventh inning led to the Tigers falling behind 5-3. With game tied at 3, Yan Gomes hit a ground ball between first and second.

First baseman Ronny Rodriguez, with second baseman Harold Castro moving into position to make a routine play, ranged far to his right and couldn’t field the ball on the backhand. It was ruled a single.

Then with two outs and Gomes at second, Adam Eaton hit a slow bouncer to third base. Candelario charged and made a slick, barehanded pick on a short hop. But his throw sailed high and Gomes scored.

Rendon, who had homered earlier, brought Eaton home with a single up the middle.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky