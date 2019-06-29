Detroit – Just a few minutes after he went through a short bullpen session for manager Ron Gardenhire and pitching coach Rick Anderson, former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal signed a minor league contract with the Tigers.

He is expected to report to Triple-A Toledo.

“This is an opportunity, but it had to be lined up with what I wanted to accomplish,” said Rosenthal, who is 29 and was released in June by the Nationals. “Just having that consistency, having a group of people that would support me and help me on those days when I need a little more work, little more time – that would allow me to do that.

“But I’ve been feeling really good.”

Trevor Rosenthal appeared in eight playoff series between 2012 and 2015 with the Cardinals, and with his plus-100 mph fastball, he posted an 0.69 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 26 innings. (Photo: Gary Landers, Associated Press)

Rosenthal is from Lee’s Summit, Mo., near where Tigers assistant general manager David Chadd lives and has scouted for four decades. Anderson is also familiar with Rosenthal and his struggle to regain the form that made him one of the most feared and respected relievers in baseball.

He appeared in eight playoff series between 2012 and 2015 with the Cardinals, and with his plus-100 mph fastball, he posted an 0.69 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 26 innings.

He had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and although his upper-90s to 100-mph velocity has returned, his command has not.

“I’ve had good days and days that weren’t as good,” he said. “The main thing is consistency every day, which at this level is what’s expected. It’s just getting to the point where I find a good rhythm and just keep repeating.

“Hopefully I will have that opportunity here.”

He signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Nationals in the off-season and struggled. He posted more walks and hit batters (18) than outs (17) in 6.1 innings over 12 games. His ERA was 22.74. He was released on June 23, with the Nationals on the hook for his remaining salary.

“It’s been a little bit of everything,” Rosenthal said. “Mechanics, feel, mentally just being confident and having a good rhythm – all those things are variables. Throughout the whole year, I don’t feel like it’s ever been just one thing that’s been the key.”

