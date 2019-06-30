Shane Greene ranks second in the American League with 22 saves this season. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — During the grind of offseason workouts in Florida, somebody will invariably ask Shane Greene what the heck he is doing.

"I always joke and tell them I'm prepping for the All-Star game," he said Sunday.

It's not a joke anymore.

Greene was informed Sunday morning that he would be representing the Tigers at the All-Star Game in Cleveland on July 9.

"To say that I am an All-Star is definitely an accomplishment personally," Greene said. "But I don't play this game just to be an All-Star. I want to win a World Series. But I worked my tail off to get here — and I'm not done yet."

Greene, the Tigers' closer, is second in the American League with 22 saves in 23 opportunities. Among relievers with at least 31 innings, he has the lowest ERA (0.87) and the fifth lowest opponents' batting average (.152).

"Good for Greeney," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "I think (Matthew) Boyd deserved a look at it, too, he's pitched well for us. But Greeney's definitely been our All-Star, no doubt about that.

"All the games he's saved without having that many save opportunities — he's been pretty doggone good."

It's a tad bittersweet, though, just because it's very likely Greene won't be wearing a Tigers uniform very long after the All-Star break. He is already generating a lot of interest on the trade market.

"Yeah, as long as you are a back-end bullpen guy and you are pitching well, that's what's going to happen," Greene said. "This won't be the last time in my career I'm a trade target.

"It's just part of it. But right now I'm a Tiger and that's all that matters."

Greene admitted he's not good at showing his emotions when good things happen. But in his subdued way, he managed to convey his pride over being selected.

"It feels good," he said. "This is what I worked for. Obviously, you want to win baseball games, but to get recognized as one of the best in the game so far this year — it feels good."

