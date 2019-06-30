Max Scherzer registered 14 strikeouts on Sunday. (Photo: Duane Burleson, AP)

Detroit – The Tigers had to be thinking this: Their best chance Sunday was to stay in the game long enough against ace Max Scherzer to force the Nationals to go to their battered bullpen.

When Brandon Dixon slugged Scherzer’s 93rd pitch of the game, a 95-mph fastball, into the first row of seats beyond the right field wall to tie the game 1-1 in the seventh inning, they were in position to make that happen.

Anthony Rendon foiled the plot. He slugged a solo home run to right field off reliever Joe Jimenez leading off the eighth inning, sending the Nationals and Scherzer to a 2-1 win in the rubber match of this three-game set.

BOX SCORE: Nationals 2, Tigers 1

The Tigers did have one Scherzer-free crack at the Nationals, but they came up empty in the ninth against lefty closer Sean Doolittle, who got Niko Goodrum to fly out with runners at first and second to end the game.

Scherzer was back on the mound at Comerica Park Sunday for the first time since Sept. 25, 2014. He was wearing the Olde English D in those days. The three-time Cy Young Award winner bolted for Washington that winter.

He still looked right at home. He struck out 14 in his eight innings of work – his fourth straight double-digit strikeout game and the 90th of his career. He leads all active pitchers with 90 double-digit strikeout performances.

It was also his sixth straight win and the eighth consecutive start that he’s allowed two runs or less.

After Rendon got him the lead back, Scherzer started the bottom of the eighth with 100 pitches. Fifteen pitches later he had struck out the side, including pinch-hitter Miguel Cabrera, who he punched out on four pitches.

The Tigers swung and missed at 26 of his 86 strikes.

Scherzer struck out 20 Tigers when he faced them in Washington in 2016. His counterpart that day was Jordan Zimmermann, the ex-National who allowed three runs in seven strong innings that day.

Same story, different season. Zimmermann was good again on Sunday, allowing a run and four hits in six innings. But the one run was all the support Scherzer needed.

The Nationals scored in the fourth inning. Anthony Rendon led off with a double, the only extra-base hit allowed by Zimmermann, and scored on a two-out single by Kurt Suzuki.

The Tigers had just missed turning an inning-ending double-play on Matt Adams on the pitch before. He hit a hard ground ball over the bag at first. Brandon Dixon picked it and made a strong throw to second. Adams just barely beat the relay throw back to first by shortstop Niko Goodrum.

The Tigers did not challenge the ruling by first base umpire Jim Reynolds.

Zimmermann was pulled after a clean, two-strikeout sixth inning. He was at 89 pitches.

