Chicago — The Tigers have dipped their toes back into the international signing pool.

On Tuesday they signed Cuban-born outfielder Roberto Campos for $3 million. Campos, who is 16, defected, along with his older brother, after a tournament in the Dominican Republic in 2016. He was 13 at that time and was the most valuable player in that international tournament.

There is very little scouting data available publicly, other than, even though he’s played mostly shortstop and third base, he projects to be an outfielder with plus offensive skills.

MiLB.com, which scouts and ranks international prospects annually, did not have Campos on its top 30 list. Though he did get a mention.

Reporter Jesse Sanchez wrote in an article dated May 8, “It’s worth noting that Cuban infielders Roberto Campos, 15, who is expected to sign with the Tigers, and Michel Treina, 18, who is expected to sign with the Reds, narrowly missed the cut for players eligible to sign in July.”

The Tigers also have tentative agreements with three other players: shortstop Manuel Seguera (Venezuela), outfielder Abelardo Lopez (Dominican) and catcher Samuel Rojas (Venezuela).

