The Chicago White Sox's James McCann gets caught after overrunning third base before being tagged out by Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario. (Photo: Mark Black, AP)

Chicago – There was a festive vibe at Guaranteed Rate Field before Game 1 of the doubleheader Wednesday. (There’s a sentence you haven’t read much the last few years.)

The reason: The White Sox unveiled one of their prized prospects – right-hander Dylan Cease. And the Tigers were in prime position to spoil the party.

But they didn’t.

They let him off the hook early and Cease walked off to a standing ovation after five innings, helping the White Sox to a 7-5 win over the Tigers in his Major League debut.

BOX SCORE: White Sox 7, Tigers 5

Compounding their woes, center fielder JaCoby Jones left the game in the fifth inning with back spasms. Victor Reyes was quickly pulled out of the lineup in Toledo, so Jones, one of the Tigers' bright spots the past month, might be going on the injured list until after the All-Star break.

Cease, the White Sox's No. 3-ranked prospect who came out of the shoot throwing 98- and 99-mph fastballs, needed 101 pitches to get through those five innings, largely because of a 33-pitch first inning.

After two quick outs, he walked Nick Castellanos and Brandon Dixon, then hit Jeimer Candelario in the right wrist.

Harold Castro made him pay, ripping a two-run single. Cease re-loaded the bases and escaped the mess when John Hicks well-struck fly ball was caught on the warning track in center field.

The Chicago White Sox''s Dylan Cease delivers in the first inning Wednesday. (Photo: Mark Black, AP)

Cease settled in after that, using his entire four-pitch arsenal. The only other blemish on his day was a home run to right-center field by Candelario, who pounced on a first-pitch change-up.

He ended up striking out five and allowing just four hits.

The only other push-back from the Tigers came with two outs in the ninth -- back-to-back RBI doubles by former White Sox player Gordon Beckham and Christin Stewart.

Tigers starter Daniel Norris worked out of his share of trouble, too, but for him the trouble never really stopped. He lasted five innings, leaving after walking the first two batters in the sixth, allowing six runs and eight hits.

Six of those hits came against the first 10 batters he faced, but only two of those came around to score, largely because the Tigers threw out two runners on the bases.

The first inning ended when shortstop Jordy Mercer fielded an infield single and smartly threw to third base to get James McCann, who had rounded the base too far.

It ended up being a very good day for McCann. The former Tigers catcher had an RBI double in the first and worked a 10-pitch walk from Norris in the third inning. Then in the seventh against Buck Farmer, he fought out of a two-strike hole and lashed an RBI single to left on a 3-2 pitch.

The second inning ended when Ryan Cordell was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first on an RBI double by Leury Garcia. Right fielder Casto made a strong relay throw to Niko Goodrum, who fired it home.

The White Sox scored two runs in the fourth on just one hit. Norris hit Eloy Jimenez on the foot with a 1-2 pitch to start the inning. Yolmer Sanchez doubled him home. He later scored on a sacrifice fly by Cordell.

The sixth inning was the back-breaker. Norris, over 90 pitches, walked the first two hitters. Buck Farmer inherited the mess and gave up an RBI single to Sanchez.

Then, with runners on the corners, Cordell laid down a bunt. Jimenez, the runner on third, didn’t break for home until the bunt was down – a safety squeeze. Hicks aggressively pounced on the bunt and made the out at first.

There may have been a play at the plate had Hicks stayed and allowed Farmer to field the bunt.

Tigers left-hander Tyler Alexander was scheduled to make his big-league debut in the nightcap.

