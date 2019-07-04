Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu celebrates his three-run, walk-off home run during the 12th inning on Wednesday. (Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press)

Chicago — Nick Castellanos — bat for hire.

His name hasn’t generated much heat on the trade market of late, but he’s doing his level best to re-stoke the embers.

Castellanos, who has reached base in a career-best 26 games, had four hits including a double and a ringing, 412-foot home run in the second game of the doubleheader Wednesday night.

He ended up being upstaged, though. Yoan Moncada and Ryan Cordell each hit a pair of home runs, and, after 20.5 innings of baseball, Jose Abreu lined a two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the White Sox a 9-6 win and a sweep of the doubleheader.

BOX SCORE: White Sox 9, Tigers 6 (12 innings)

Lefty Nick Ramirez walked left-handed hitting Zack Collins with one out and Leury Garcia singled him to second to set the table.

The Tigers, after blowing a 5-2 lead in the seventh, went ahead 6-5 in the top of the 10th inning on a two-out single by John Hicks, who earlier in the game snapped an 0-for-31 drought.

But Shane Greene, who was pitching for the just the third time since June 18, blew his second save of the year. With one out, he gave up a solo home run to Moncada — who hit homers from both sides of the plate — to send the game to the 11th.

More: Double whammy: Tigers fail to foil White Sox prospect's debut, Jones exits early

With the trade deadline four weeks away, Castellanos has been displaying his wares. He’s hitting .329 in this run, with three home runs and eight RBIs.

His home run, ninth on the year, came off a change-up from journeyman left-hander Ross Detwiler and it put the rookie Tyler Alexander in position for a win in his major league debut.

Alexander gave the Tigers five solid innings — the only damage were solo home runs by Moncada and Cordell.

He jumped right into the fray, too, striking out the first hitter he faced (Garcia) then giving up a line-drive home run to the second hitter (Moncada).

Of his 84 pitches, Alexander threw 20 four-seam fastball with a velocity range of 90-93 mph. He also threw 20 sliders, and according to Statcast, with a velocity range of 81-93 mph.

Other than the home runs, Alexander gave up three singles with four strikeouts and no walks.

He left with a 4-2 lead.

Against Detwiler, who is 33 and had pitched his way back from Independent leagues the last two seasons, the Tigers had base runners in each of his six innings.

More: White Sox's James McCann, given up on by Tigers, relishes first All-Star nod

Niko Goodrum, back in the leadoff spot, had a pair of singles, a walk, scored three runs and knocked in a run. Miguel Cabrera had a pair of hits and an RBI. And Hicks, who hadn’t gotten a hit since June 14, snapped a 0-for-31 skid with a single.

Going back to the start of June, Hicks is now 7-for-61 with 25 strikeouts.

Castellanos’ double in the seventh inning off reliever Juan Minaya put the Tigers up 5-2. But as it so often does, things got dicey for the Tigers.

Cordell, who had three homers on the year coming in, hit is second of the game — a two-run shot off right-hander Victor Alcantara in the seventh to make it a one-run game.

Left-hander Daniel Stumpf was summoned to face Collins and he walked him.

Right-hander Jose Cisnero entered and gave up a double to Garcia and a game-tying sacrifice fly to Moncada.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky